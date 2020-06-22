Musk mocks Tesla skeptics with satin shorts

Tesla founder Elon Musk is having a dig at short sellers by becoming a seller of shorts - red satin ones, to be precise.

On Thursday, Tesla denied media reports that it fired employees who chose to stay at home during the coronavirus pandemic,...

A year after the famous Hollywood actor William Shatner tweeted that Elon Musk and Vitalik Buterin were deciding what to build on Ethereum, the Tesla CEO refuted..

Kanye West announces presidential bid American rapper Kanye West announced on Saturday that he would run for president in 2020 - and he appears to have the backing of Elon Musk. Emer McCarthy reports.

Talulah Riley shuts down Elon Musk child bride rumours Actress Talulah Riley has silenced allegations suggesting she was chosen to be Elon Musk's child bride by disgraced British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell.

Musk has often taken umbrage at short-sellers and in 2018 sent a box of shorts to hedge fund owner...