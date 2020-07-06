Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Nick Cordero dies of coronavirus complications aged 41
Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 01:50s - Published
Nick Cordero dies of coronavirus complications aged 41

Nick Cordero dies of coronavirus complications aged 41

Broadway actor Nick Cordero has sadly passed away at the age of 41, after his battle with coronavirus

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Nick Cordero Nick Cordero Canadian actor and singer

Coronavirus updates: 112 Washington fraternity students infected; Broadway actor Nick Cordero dies; Michigan reports zero deaths

 More than 100 Washington fraternity students test positive; Actor Nick Cordero dies; Michigan reports zero deaths for first time since March
USATODAY.com

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Hilary Duff Sends Support to Amanda Kloots After Nick Cordero's Passing From Coronavirus Complications

Hilary Duff is sending her support to Amanda Kloots. The 32-year-old Younger actress took to...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •Belfast TelegraphBollywood LifeAceShowbizCBC.ca


'Devastating': Lin-Manuel Miranda, Zach Braff react to Broadway star Nick Cordero's coronavirus death

Hollywood and Broadway are paying tribute to Tony-nominated actor Nick Cordero, who died Sunday at 41...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •CBC.ca


Canadian Broadway star Nick Cordero dies at 41 following complications from COVID-19

Hamilton-raised theatre star Nick Cordero, who had legions of supporters rallying for him on social...
CTV News - Published Also reported by •Bollywood LifeE! OnlineAceShowbizCBC.caCBS News



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Broadway Star Nick Cordero Dies After Long Battle With Coronavirus, Wife Says [Video]

Broadway Star Nick Cordero Dies After Long Battle With Coronavirus, Wife Says

Cordero had been hospitalized since March after contracting coronavirus, and had to be put on a ventilator.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:31Published
Broadway Star Nick Cordero Dead At 41 [Video]

Broadway Star Nick Cordero Dead At 41

Cordero, who starred in "Bullets Over Broadway" and "A Bronx Tale," had been in a Los Angeles hospital for months battling coronavirus. CBS2's Jessica Moore reports

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:30Published
Broadway Star Nick Cordero Dies At 41 After Coronavirus Battle [Video]

Broadway Star Nick Cordero Dies At 41 After Coronavirus Battle

Tony-nominated Broadway star Nick Cordero has died after a lengthy battle with coronavirus, his wife announced on Sunday.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:42Published