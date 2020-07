Sprinter calls for Met Police chief to quit Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 04:11s - Published 3 minutes ago Sprinter calls for Met Police chief to quit Team GB sprinter Bianca Williams has called for Cressida Dick to resign after she was stopped and searched by police. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Met chief 'needs to consider her position'



Team GB sprinter Bianca Williams said she was 'heartbroken' when police separated her from her baby. Credit: Sky News UK Studios Duration: 00:36 Published 42 minutes ago