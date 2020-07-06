Heartbreaking news: Oscar-winning film composer Ennio Morricone has sadly died aged 91

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Ennio Morricone Italian composer, orchestrator and conductor
Oscar-winning composer Ennio Morricone dies aged 91
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:06Published
ShowBiz Minute: Morricone, Cordero, RoyalsSpaghetti Western movie composer Ennio Morricone dead at 91; Broadway veteran Nick Cordero dies from virus complications; Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit..
USATODAY.com
Academy Awards American awards given annually for excellence in cinematic achievements
BREAKING NEWS: Ennio Morricone passes away at 91 years old
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:44Published
Rome Capital of Italy
Italian film composer Ennio Morricone dies aged 91Italian composer Ennio Morricone has died aged 91. He was best known as the creative mastermind behind many famous Spaghetti Western soundtracks, including the..
WorldNews
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Tweets about this