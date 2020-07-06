Global  

Heartbreaking news: Oscar-winning film composer Ennio Morricone has sadly died aged 91
The talented film composer Ennio Morricone has sadly died at the age of 91.

Morricone passed away on Monday morning (06.07.20) at a clinic in Rome after suffering a fall which caused a hip fracture.

Italian composer Ennio Morricone, who created the memorable coyote-howl theme for the Spaghetti Western The Good, The Bad And The Ugly, has died aged 91.His lawyer Giorgio Assumma said the Maestro, as he was known, died in a Rome hospital early on Monday of complications after he broke his leg in a fall.During a career that spanned decades and earned him a lifetime achievement Oscar in 2007, before he took the best original score award for Quentin Tarantino’s The Hateful Eight in 2016, Morricone collaborated with some of the most renowned directors in the world.

 Spaghetti Western movie composer Ennio Morricone dead at 91; Broadway veteran Nick Cordero dies from virus complications; Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit..
Oscar winner Ennio Morricone passes away at 91 years old.

 Italian composer Ennio Morricone has died aged 91. He was best known as the creative mastermind behind many famous Spaghetti Western soundtracks, including the..
