Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Oscar-winning composer Morricone dies aged 91
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:30s - Published
Oscar-winning composer Morricone dies aged 91

Oscar-winning composer Morricone dies aged 91

Ennio Morricone, whose scores for movies such as “The Good, the Bad and the Ugly,” “The Mission,” and “Cinema Paradiso” made him one of the world’s most famous and prolific screen composers, has died aged 91.

Adam Reed reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Ennio Morricone Ennio Morricone Italian composer, orchestrator and conductor

Heartbreaking news: Oscar-winning film composer Ennio Morricone has sadly died aged 91 [Video]

Heartbreaking news: Oscar-winning film composer Ennio Morricone has sadly died aged 91

The talented film composer Ennio Morricone has sadly died at the age of 91. Morricone passed away on Monday morning (06.07.20) at a clinic in Rome after suffering a fall which caused a hip fracture.

Credit: Bang Media World    Duration: 01:14Published
Oscar-winning composer Ennio Morricone dies aged 91 [Video]

Oscar-winning composer Ennio Morricone dies aged 91

Italian composer Ennio Morricone, who created the memorable coyote-howl theme for the Spaghetti Western The Good, The Bad And The Ugly, has died aged 91.His lawyer Giorgio Assumma said the Maestro, as he was known, died in a Rome hospital early on Monday of complications after he broke his leg in a fall.During a career that spanned decades and earned him a lifetime achievement Oscar in 2007, before he took the best original score award for Quentin Tarantino’s The Hateful Eight in 2016, Morricone collaborated with some of the most renowned directors in the world.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:06Published

Academy Awards Academy Awards American awards given annually for excellence in cinematic achievements


Adam Reed Adam Reed American actor

EU sets 'safe' travel list, excluding U.S. [Video]

EU sets 'safe' travel list, excluding U.S.

The European Union has excluded the United States from its initial "safe list" of countries from which the bloc will allow non-essential travel from Wednesday. Adam Reed reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:43Published
What's happening to all those grounded jets? [Video]

What's happening to all those grounded jets?

The aviation industry is working out what to do with all those jets that will or will not make it back into service. Adam Reed reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:39Published
'No crime committed' in NASCAR noose investigation [Video]

'No crime committed' in NASCAR noose investigation

The U.S. Justice Department said on Tuesday it found no federal crime was committed after a noose was discovered in the garage of Bubba Wallace, the only Black driver in NASCAR's top series. Adam Reed reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:13Published
Two positive virus tests at Djokovic event [Video]

Two positive virus tests at Djokovic event

Croatia's Borna Coric along with Grigor Dimitrov have both tested positive for COVID-19 having played at Novak Djokovic's Adria Tour event in Croatia. Adam Reed reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:35Published

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Oscar-winning composer Ennio Morricone dead at 91 

ROME: Ennio Morricone, one of the world's best-known and most prolific film composers, died in Rome...
Bangkok Post - Published


Tweets about this

Retro__Vampire

RetroVampire RT @ZoraSuleman: Italian Oscar-winning composer Ennio Morricone has died. Called one of the worlds most influential film composers,he’s wri… 13 seconds ago

R2Russell

Russell Thompson Ennio Morricone: Oscar-winning Italian film composer dies aged 91 https://t.co/HTTNhIFiZe 15 seconds ago

Michael_Coppoli

*M*e*g*a* 💣 RT @TheSopranosClub: Ennio Morricone dead at 91 Ennio is linked with The Sopranos. The Oscar winning Good, Bad & the Ugly composer was use… 15 seconds ago

R0H3S0

RoHeSo  RT @MetalHammer: Ennio Morricone, the man behind @Metallica’s iconic The Ecstasy Of Gold intro, has died https://t.co/U4MCs9I2Hg 22 seconds ago

jinsnocturne

hyeonjin park / justice for breonna taylor RT @latimes: Oscar-winning film composer Ennio Morricone, who came to prominence with the Italian western “A Fistful of Dollars” and went o… 23 seconds ago

BrianDoxey1

Brian Doxey RT @Forbes: Ennio Morricone, the Oscar-winning Italian composer famous for his Spaghetti Western scores, died today at age 91 https://t.co/… 34 seconds ago

sarahmiller3830

sarah windmiller RT @BBCBreaking: Oscar-winning Italian film composer Ennio Morricone dies aged 91 https://t.co/AFevmThh1q 40 seconds ago

mattrob24

Wastleland Matt RT @IGN: Ennio Morricone, the Italian film composer whose scores defined the spaghetti western, has died aged 91. https://t.co/N9bx6TXDZm h… 58 seconds ago


Related videos from verified sources

BREAKING NEWS: Ennio Morricone passes away at 91 years old [Video]

BREAKING NEWS: Ennio Morricone passes away at 91 years old

Oscar winner Ennio Morricone passes away at 91 years old.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:44Published