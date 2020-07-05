Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Crews Retrieve Christopher Columbus Statue From Baltimore's Harbor
Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Duration: 00:48s - Published
Crews Retrieve Christopher Columbus Statue From Baltimore's Harbor

Crews Retrieve Christopher Columbus Statue From Baltimore's Harbor

Crews retrieved most of the Christopher Columbus statue Monday morning after it was thrown into Baltimore's harbor late Saturday.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Watch: Christopher Columbus statue thrown into Baltimore Harbor on Fourth of July

Protesters pulled down a statue of Christopher Columbus in Maryland on Independence Day and threw it...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •Deutsche WelleNew Zealand HeraldTMZ.comSeattle TimesFOXNews.com


Columbus statue toppled by protesters in Baltimore

Baltimore protesters pulled down a statue of Christopher Columbus and threw it into the city's Inner...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •Seattle Times



Tweets about this

VSNMaryland

Verdant Square Network DC-MD RT @wjz: NEW THIS MORNING: Crews retrieved most of the Christopher Columbus statue Monday morning after it was thrown into Baltimore's harb… 20 minutes ago

wjz

WJZ | CBS Baltimore NEW THIS MORNING: Crews retrieved most of the Christopher Columbus statue Monday morning after it was thrown into B… https://t.co/67T2jAwLKY 43 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Baltimore Reacts After Protestors Topple Christopher Columbus Statue In Little Italy Into Inner Harbor [Video]

Baltimore Reacts After Protestors Topple Christopher Columbus Statue In Little Italy Into Inner Harbor

Baltimore Reacts After Protestors Topple Christopher Columbus Statue In Little Italy Into Inner Harbor

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 01:29Published
Christopher Columbus Statue Torn Down Near Little Italy Thrown Into Harbor [Video]

Christopher Columbus Statue Torn Down Near Little Italy Thrown Into Harbor

Videos posted to social media Saturday show protesters pulling down Baltimore's statue of Christopher Columbus near Little Italy and throwing it into the Inner Harbor.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 02:27Published
Video Shows Baltimore Protesters Tear Down Christopher Columbus Statue, Throw It Into Harbor [Video]

Video Shows Baltimore Protesters Tear Down Christopher Columbus Statue, Throw It Into Harbor

Video posted on social media Saturday shows protesters pulling down Baltimore's statue of Christopher Columbus and throwing it into the Inner Harbor.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 01:31Published