Fox News Tries To Erase Trump-Epstein Relationship
Fox News showed a photo of sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and President Donald Trump
Donald Trump Jr.'s Girlfriend, Trump Campaign Rainmaker Tests Positive For COVID-19Top Trump campaign official and girlfriend of Donald Trump Jr. Kimberly Guilfoyle has tested positive for coronavirus. Guilfoyle tested positive in South Dakota before she was set to attend President..
Covid: Girlfriend of Donald Trump's son infected, Donald Jr in quarantineGirlfriend of US President Donald Trump's son reportedly tested positive for Covid-19 infection. Kimberly Guilfoyle, a former Fox News television personality is dating Donald Trump Jr. She had..
Trump’s Political Allies Urge Him to Put on a Face MaskPresident Trump is getting a fresh push to don a face mask during the pandemic from some Republicans and members of Fox News. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.