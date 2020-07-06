Happy Birthday, 50 Cent!

Happy Birthday, 50 Cent!

Curtis James Jackson III, also known as 50 Cent, was born July 6, 1975, and turns 45.

He was born in Queens, New York City.

The rapper’s compilation album, Guess Who’s Back?, led to his discovery by Eminem and Dr. Dre.

He later released his debut studio album, Get Rich or Die Tryin'.

50 Cent founded G-Unit Records in 2003.

The rapper is the executive producer of the Starz series, Power.

He has starred in Power and the film, Get Rich or Die Tryin'.

He is one of the best-selling rappers with several awards, including a Grammy, American Music Awards, Billboard Music Awards and more.

Happy Birthday, 50 Cent!