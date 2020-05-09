Global  

Munich celebrates Bayern after Bundesliga champs win 20th German Cup title
Munich celebrate Bayern Munich's domestic double as team brings home the hardware.

Bavaria Bavaria State in Germany

Sane completes Bayern switch: Germany winger in profile [Video]

Sane completes Bayern switch: Germany winger in profile

The 24-year-old Germany winger Leroy Sané has completed his move to Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich from Manchester City. We take a look at his career so far.

Retired pope's elder brother, Georg Ratzinger, dies at 96

 BERLIN (AP) — The Rev. Georg Ratzinger, the older brother of Emeritus Pope Benedict XVI who earned renown in his own right as a director of an acclaimed German..
Bundesliga match preview: Leverkusen v Bayern Munich [Video]

Bundesliga match preview: Leverkusen v Bayern Munich

An in-depth look at Bayern Munich's Bundesliga clash against Bayern Leverkusen away.

Munich Munich Capital and most populous city of Bavaria, Germany

Police raid Wirecard HQ as probe widens [Video]

Police raid Wirecard HQ as probe widens

Police and public prosecutors raided Wirecard's headquarters in Munich and four properties in German and Austria on Wednesday. Francis Maguire reports.

Former Wirecard CEO arrested [Video]

Former Wirecard CEO arrested

Former Wirecard Chief Executive Markus Braun has been arrested on suspicion of falsifying company revenue, prosecutors said on Tuesday. Francis Maguire reports.

Bayern Munich intend to win DFB Pokal as Frankfurt try to make impossible possible [Video]

Bayern Munich intend to win DFB Pokal as Frankfurt try to make impossible possible

Bayern Munich are determined to win the DFB Pokal final according to coach Hansi Flick with his side facing Eintracht Frankfurt in the semis on Wednesday.

Bayern’s Mueller sends message of unity amidst protests over U.S. police violence [Video]

Bayern’s Mueller sends message of unity amidst protests over U.S. police violence

Bayern Munich forward Thomas Mueller sends a message of unity saying sports have the ability to bring people together.

Bundesliga Bundesliga Association football league

Sane completes move to Bayern from Manchester City [Video]

Sane completes move to Bayern from Manchester City

Leroy Sane completes his move to Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich from Manchester City.

FC Bayern Munich FC Bayern Munich German multi-sport club, noted for its association football team

Bayer Leverkusen 2-4 Bayern Munich: Robert Lewandowski double helps win German Cup

 Robert Lewandowski passes 50 goals for the season as Bayern Munich beat Bayer Leverkusen to win a record 20th German Cup.
Thiago wants to leave Bayern for new challenge, says CEO Rummenigge [Video]

Thiago wants to leave Bayern for new challenge, says CEO Rummenigge

Spanish midfielder Thiago Alcantara is set to leave Bayern Munich because he wants a new challenge, the club's CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has said.

DFB-Pokal DFB-Pokal cup for German knockout football cup comptetion held BV annually

Bundesliga 2 Dresden Dynamo squad in 14-day quarantine after two players test positive for coronavirus [Video]

Bundesliga 2 Dresden Dynamo squad in 14-day quarantine after two players test positive for coronavirus

Bundesliga second tier Dresden Dynamo announces squad is in 14-day quarantine after two players test positive for coronavirus

Bayern Munich defend German Cup title with 4-2 win over Leverkusen

German champions Bayern Munich extended their domestic domination by winning their 20th German Cup...
Bayern wins German Cup final to seal another domestic double

BERLIN (AP) — Bayern Munich consolidated its domestic dominance on Saturday with another double by...
Bayer Leverkusen 2-4 Bayern Munich: Robert Lewandowski double helps win German Cup

Robert Lewandowski passes 50 goals for the season as Bayern Munich beat Bayer Leverkusen to win a...
Sane close to completing permanent Bayern move, says Guardiola [Video]

Sane close to completing permanent Bayern move, says Guardiola

Manchester City manager Leroy Sane confirms that winger Leroy Sane has decided to move on from the club and is likely to begin his next chapter with German champions Bayern Munich.

Leroy Sane: In Profile [Video]

Leroy Sane: In Profile

The 24-year-old Germany winger Leroy Sané is on the verge of leaving Manchester City for Bayern Munich. We take a look at his career so far.

Sane a 'wonderful signing' for Bayern [Video]

Sane a 'wonderful signing' for Bayern

Former Bayern Munich striker Alan McInally says Leroy Sane is a 'wonderful signing' for the Bundesliga champions after Bayern agreed a £54.8m fee with Manchester City for the winger.

