Trump Supporters Deface Black Lives Matter Mural

Occurred on July 4, 2020 / Martinez, California, USA Info from Licensor: "A couple wearing Trump 2020 shirts vandalized a “Black Lives Matter” street mural in Martinez, California.

When confronted by onlookers, the woman continues to apply black paint and says, 'Not in my town.'

The man was filming the woman and threatening to fight people who tried to stop them.

“No one wants Black Lives Matter here,” said the man, who also wore a Trump 2020 hat.

“We’re sick of this narrative.

That’s the problem.

The narrative of police brutality, the narrative of oppression, the narrative of racism.

It’s a lie.” The video ends when the woman runs out of paint.

The couple left the scene soon after the end of the video, before the police arrived."