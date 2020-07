China pulls back from Galwan after Ajit Doval-Wang Li chat: The key details

China has started withdrawing troops from contested areas in Galwan.

This came after a conversation between NSA Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

According to a statement released by the MEA, the two special representatives had a frank and in-depth exchange of views on the LAC issue.

The MEA statement added that both sides agreed to complete disengagement at the earliest.

Watch the full video for all the details.