Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Harry says change is coming during equal rights discussion alongside Meghan
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:29s - Published
Harry says change is coming during equal rights discussion alongside Meghan

Harry says change is coming during equal rights discussion alongside Meghan

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have joined young leaders to discuss fairness, justice and equal rights, with Harry telling them: "There is no turning back now, everything is coming to a head."Harry and Meghan both took part in the Queen's Commonwealth Trust video call, which formed one of the network's weekly sessions set up in response to the growing Black Lives Matter movement.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Black Lives Matter Black Lives Matter Social movement originating in the United States

Black Lives Matter: Can viral videos stop police brutality?

 Darnella Frazier's video was far from the first viral footage to document police brutality. In 2016, Philando Castile died after being shot by police in his car...
WorldNews

Black Lives Matter in rural England

 Khady Gueye received threats for trying to support Black Lives Matter in rural Gloucestershire.
BBC News

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Meghan und Harry: Sussex Royal aufgelöst [Video]

Meghan und Harry: Sussex Royal aufgelöst

Das Paar löst nun die königliche Organisation auf. Sie konzentrieren sich ab sofort auf ihre eigene Wohltätigkeitsarbeit.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:06Published
Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry enjoying family time together [Video]

Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry enjoying family time together

Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry are enjoying their family time together with their son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, 13 months.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:00Published
Taking their time: Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan in 'no hurry' to launch Archewell [Video]

Taking their time: Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan in 'no hurry' to launch Archewell

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, are "in no hurry" to launch their new non-profit organisation Archewell.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:51Published