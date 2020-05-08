Global  

Legal bar graduate swears oath online due to coronavirus
A recent Philippines bar exam lawyer took her oath using a video call due to coronavirus restrictions in the country.

Ivy Noreen Tabanag and the others who recently passed the exam to become lawyers could not hold an oath-taking ceremony because mass gatherings are not yet allowed.

Instead, the batch was made to say their oaths on a video conference call in their own homes.

Footage shows the new lawyer taking her oath on a webcam from her room in Toledo, Cebu, on June 25.

She said: "It is an odd setup.

I need to have a place in our house that can suit the white background requirement, and it is challenging because we need to have a strong signal just to finish the ceremony.

Right now, I am just glad that I can finally be a lawyer." The country has recorded 33,069 cases of Covid-19 and 1,212 deaths, leading to some of the most stringent lockdown, curfew and quarantine measures in the world.




