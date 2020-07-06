Indian state fast tracks over 1,000 ambulances in fight against COVID-19 Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 02:11s - Published 3 minutes ago Indian state fast tracks over 1,000 ambulances in fight against COVID-19 Andhra Pradesh in India's southeast coastal region launched 1,088 new ambulances in the fight against coronavirus. Striking drone footage from July 1 shows the impressive fleet. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Andhra Pradesh in India's southeast coastal region launched 1,088 new ambulances in the fight against coronavirus. Striking drone footage from July 1 shows the impressive fleet. The ambulances are all equipped with oxygen cylinders, fans, infusion pumps, syringe pumps, and stretchers. According to local media, the estimated arrival time of these emergency vehicles to an emergency call is expected to be 15 minutes in urban areas and 20 minutes in rural areas.





You Might Like

Tweets about this