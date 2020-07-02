Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Sushant Singh Rajput death: Sanjay Leela Bhansali gives statement to police
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 01:13s - Published
Sushant Singh Rajput death: Sanjay Leela Bhansali gives statement to police

Sushant Singh Rajput death: Sanjay Leela Bhansali gives statement to police

Producer-director Sanjay Leela Bhansali recorded his statament with Mumbai Police.

He reached Bandra Police Station earlier in the day.

Bhansali's questioning comes in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

So far, police have recorded statements of at least 29 people.

Sushant died on June 14, leaving millions of his fans in shock.

The 34-year-old actor was found dead in his Bandra residence.

Earlier last week, Bollywood casting director Shanoo Sharma was questioned.

In the same week, actor Sanjana Sanghi was also questioned.

Sanjana stars opposite to Sushant in his last film 'Dil Bechara'.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Sushant Singh Rajput death: Sanjay Leela Bhansali visits Bandra Police station for interrogation

Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali has arrived at Bandra Police station for interrogation
DNA - Published Also reported by •Bollywood LifeIndiaTimesIndian Express


Sanjay Leela Bhansali to record statement in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case

Mumbai Police to question Sanjay Leela Bhansali in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide.
DNA - Published

SSR case: Bhansali to be questioned today?

In connection to Sushant Singh Rajput’s death by suicide by June 14, which is being investigated by...
IndiaTimes - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Sushant Singh Rajput death- Police record Sanjay Leela Bhansali's statement [Video]

Sushant Singh Rajput death- Police record Sanjay Leela Bhansali's statement

Mumbai Police on Monday recorded the statement of filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 00:51Published
Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case: Sanjay Leela Bhansali reaches Bandra Police Station [Video]

Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case: Sanjay Leela Bhansali reaches Bandra Police Station

Sanjay Leela Bhansali on July 6 reached Bandra Police Station to record his statement in connection with suicide case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The police have so far recorded the statements of at..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:21Published
Sona Mohapatra on music mafia, #MeToo, & why she refuses to shut up [Video]

Sona Mohapatra on music mafia, #MeToo, & why she refuses to shut up

Sushant Singh Rajput's tragic death by suicide triggered the outsider vs insider debate in Bollywood. Singer Sonu Nigam's video blog on favouritism in the music industry added fuel to fire. Singer Sona..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 57:18Published