Sushant Singh Rajput death: Sanjay Leela Bhansali gives statement to police

Producer-director Sanjay Leela Bhansali recorded his statament with Mumbai Police.

He reached Bandra Police Station earlier in the day.

Bhansali's questioning comes in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

So far, police have recorded statements of at least 29 people.

Sushant died on June 14, leaving millions of his fans in shock.

The 34-year-old actor was found dead in his Bandra residence.

Earlier last week, Bollywood casting director Shanoo Sharma was questioned.

In the same week, actor Sanjana Sanghi was also questioned.

Sanjana stars opposite to Sushant in his last film 'Dil Bechara'.