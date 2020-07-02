Global  

Prosecutors seek Friday court appearance for Maxwell
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 02:00s - Published
Prosecutors seek Friday court appearance for Maxwell

Prosecutors seek Friday court appearance for Maxwell

Prosecutors have asked a judge to schedule a Friday court appearance in New York for Ghislaine Maxwell, the former girlfriend and longtime associate of the late disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.

This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.

Ghislaine Maxwell British socialite, daughter of Robert Maxwell, & close associate of Jeffrey Epstein

New York City Largest city in the United States

