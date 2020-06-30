Global  

Kenyan Officials Turn to App to Help Track and Control Destructive Swarms of Locusts
Parts of Kenya are suffering from swarms of locusts eating crops, leading to officials to turn to technology to help control the insects.

Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more.

