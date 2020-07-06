Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: July 6, 2020 (Pt. 2)
Pittsburgh Today Live's Heather Abraham and David Highfield catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.
Jackie Yvonne Nutrition I've been waiting to announce this news. KDKA Pittsburgh Today Live will kick off their Summer Shape-up and I'm le… https://t.co/xUuUNUQla0 3 days ago
PTL Summer Shape Up: Advice For Getting Started With Dr. Aimee KimballPittsburgh Today Live's Heather and David talk with sports psychologist Dr. Aimee Kimball about how to get started with the Team PTL Summer Shape Up!
Sneak Preview Of Celina's Interview With Hallmark Star Trevor DonovanPittsburgh Today Live's Celina Pompeani has a preview of her dream interview with Hallmark star Trevor Donovan!
Something Good: Cool MovePittsburgh Today Live's Heather and David have a look at a squirrel who is just trying to cool off in the summer heatwave!