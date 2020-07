Unbreakable Strength of Black Love with the Currys Video Credit: Essence Content - Duration: 17:24s - Published 2 days ago Unbreakable Strength of Black Love with the Currys Stephen and Ayesha Curry talk with Charli Penn about love, their children, and dreams for the future. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Unbreakable Strength of Black Love with the Franklins



Charli Penn talks to Kirk and Tammy Franklin about love and sustaining such a long and loving relationship. Credit: Essence Content Duration: 13:56 Published 2 days ago