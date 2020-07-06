Nick Cordero Dies of Coronavirus at Age 41

Nick Cordero Dies of Coronavirus at Age 41 The Broadway actor spent more than 90 days in the hospital fighting complications related to COVID-19.

He died on Sunday, July 5.

Cordero's wife, Amanda Kloots, took to Instagram to share a message.

Amanda Kloots, via Instagram Amanda Kloots, via Instagram Amanda Kloots, via Instagram Amanda thanked her late husband's "extraordinary" doctor.

Amanda Kloots, via Instagram She also thanked people for their "outpour of love." Amanda Kloots, via Instagram Amanda Kloots, via Instagram