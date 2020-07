At least two dead after plane collision over Lake Coeur d'Alene

At least two people are dead after two planes collided with each other and then crashed into Coeur d'Alene Lake, according to the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office.

NEWS.DEVELOPING NOW..WE'RE EXPECTED TOLEARN MORE TODAYABOUT A DEADLYCRASH IN NORTHIDAHO..TWO PLANESCOLLIDED OVER LAKECOEUR D'ALENE..BEFORE CRASHINGINTO THE WATER.IT HAPPENEDSUNDAYAFTERNOON..BETWEEN POWDERHORNBAY AND BLACK BAY.THE KOOTENAICOUNTY SHERIFF'SOFFICE SAYS TWOPEOPLE WEREPULLED FROM THEWATER..BUT THEY DIDNOT SURVIVE.DEPUTIES REPORTAT TOTAL OF EIGHTPEOPLE MAY HAVEBEEN ON THE TWOPLANES..

BUTTHEY'RE STILLWORKING TO VERIFYTHOSE CLAIMS.DEPUTIES DON'TBELIEVE THERE AREANY SURVIVORS."WE'RE WORKING ONSONAR AND DIVEOPERATIONS AS WESPEAK, BUT AT THISPOINT, WE'VE GONEFROM A RESCUE TO ARECOVERY MODE."THE VICTIMS HAVENOT BEEN IDENTIFIEDYET.OFFICIALS WILLCONTINUE THEIRSEARCH TODAY..ASTHE PLANES AREMORE THAN 120 FEETUNDERWATER.THE N-T-S-B ISJOINING THEINVESTIGATION.YOU CAN FIND THELATEST UPDATES ATIDAHO NEWS SIX DOTCOM.CONTINUING