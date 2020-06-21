Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

9-year-old entrepreneur turns small lemonade stand into thriving concession stand in Elyria
Video Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 - Duration: 02:23s - Published
9-year-old entrepreneur turns small lemonade stand into thriving concession stand in Elyria

9-year-old entrepreneur turns small lemonade stand into thriving concession stand in Elyria

Monica Allgood may be young but she’s got big dreams and even more importantly, the will to make them happen.

The 9-year-old entrepreneur is blazing a trail and her community is supporting her along the way.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Girl treats North Dakota police dept. to dinner [Video]

Girl treats North Dakota police dept. to dinner

A ten year old girl in North Dakota treated the Grand Forks police department to dinner with $10,000 she raised from her incredibly successful lemonade stand. The little girl wanted to treat the..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:25Published
Little boy raises over $3,000 for injured firefighter with lemonade stand [Video]

Little boy raises over $3,000 for injured firefighter with lemonade stand

A five-year-old boy in Missouri turned a lemonade stand into a benefit for a local firefighter injured in a shooting at an Applebee’s last week.

Credit: KTVI     Duration: 01:37Published
Kryric's Lemonade: How a 9-year-old is giving back to the community [Video]

Kryric's Lemonade: How a 9-year-old is giving back to the community

One 9-year-old entrepreneur is giving back to the community through her lemonade shop.

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 02:02Published