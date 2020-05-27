Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

China warns UK: dropping Huawei will cost you
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:32s - Published
China warns UK: dropping Huawei will cost you

China warns UK: dropping Huawei will cost you

China has warned the UK that barring Huawei from any role in 5G networks there will have painful consequences.

Julian Satterthwaite reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Huawei Huawei Chinese multinational electronics manufacturer

US sanctions on Huawei may have significant impact on 5G role, says Dowden

 US sanctions on Huawei are likely to have a “significant impact” on the firm’s ability to play a role in the UK’s 5G network, the Culture Secretary has..
WorldNews

Huawei: UK government weighs up UK ban of Chinese firm's products

 The National Cyber Security Centre has presented its report into the Chinese firm to government.
BBC News

Boris Johnson news – live: Keir Starmer to do unconscious racial bias training, and PM to make Huawei 5G decision 'within weeks'

 The government will announce any change to Huawei's role in the UK's 5G network within weeks, said culture secretary Oliver Dowden – indicating a new..
Independent
How Democracies Are Ganging Up On Huawei [Video]

How Democracies Are Ganging Up On Huawei

CNN reports Chinese tech giant Huawei is facing challenges on multiple fronts. Fresh US sanctions have cut off the Chinese tech company's access to vital American technology to a greater extent than ever before. Not only that, countries and mobile network operators are now wondering whether Huawei will be able to deliver on its 5G promises. Anti-China sentiment from India and elsewhere is complicating matters even more.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:36Published

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

In a major setback to China, UK all set to phase out Huawei's 5G infrastructure

In a major setback to China, UK all set to phase out Huawei's 5G infrastructure In a major setback to China, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is all set to begin phasing out the...
WorldNews - Published

Huawei controversy opens field for 5G challengers

TOKYO: With growing pressure to keep China's Huawei out of 5G network development, it could be time...
Bangkok Post - Published

Aviat Networks Inc: 5G Play Is Up 117% Since March, Breakout Starting

Aviat Networks Inc: 5G Play Is Up 117% Since March, Breakout Starting *Aviat Networks, Inc Breaks Higher on 5G Optimism * The importance of 5G wireless technologies is...
Profit Confidential - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

How data flow to Beijing is dangerous and why China must now face 5G ban [Video]

How data flow to Beijing is dangerous and why China must now face 5G ban

India has banned 59 Chinese apps including the popular TikTok. The Indian government cited how these apps posed a threat to the data of Indian citizens. Blaise Fernandes, Director of Gateway India,..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 21:13Published
China charges two Canadians with alleged spying [Video]

China charges two Canadians with alleged spying

Chinese prosecutors said on Friday that they have charged two detained Canadians for alleged espionage, in a case that has driven a diplomatic wedge between Ottawa and Beijing. Adam Reed reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:04Published
B.C. Judge Deals Blow To Huawei's Meng Wanzhou Case [Video]

B.C. Judge Deals Blow To Huawei's Meng Wanzhou Case

Meng Wanzhou, the chief financial officer of Chinese tech giant Huawei, will have to remain under house arrest while she fights U.S. extradition following the ruling of a B.C. Supreme court.

Credit: HuffPost Canada     Duration: 01:50Published