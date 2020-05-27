China warns UK: dropping Huawei will cost you

|
US sanctions on Huawei may have significant impact on 5G role, says DowdenUS sanctions on Huawei are likely to have a “significant impact” on the firm’s ability to play a role in the UK’s 5G network, the Culture Secretary has..
WorldNews
Huawei: UK government weighs up UK ban of Chinese firm's productsThe National Cyber Security Centre has presented its report into the Chinese firm to government.
BBC News
Boris Johnson news – live: Keir Starmer to do unconscious racial bias training, and PM to make Huawei 5G decision 'within weeks'The government will announce any change to Huawei's role in the UK's 5G network within weeks, said culture secretary Oliver Dowden – indicating a new..
Independent
How Democracies Are Ganging Up On Huawei
