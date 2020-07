Ranveer Singh turns 35- B'day wishes pour in from family, friends

Ranveer Singh celebrates his 35th birthday on Monday, and the wishes have been pouring in from friends and family.

Those wishing Ranveer on his special day include sister in law Anisha Padukone, his collegues from the film fraternity Anil Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Saqib Salim, Sara Ali Khan.

#HBDRanveersingh