What you need to know: July 6

## new overnight- over a dozen people gathered in shasta county demanding the sheriff step down... on one side- -- demonstrators calling for an investigation into shasta county sheriff eric magrini, centered around what many feel are questionable social media posts in the wake of george floyd's death.

Opposing demonstators held signs and american flags in support of the sheriff### one local coffee shop will be open this morning after one employee tested positve for the coronavirus..

The employee works at the chico dutch bros on humboldt avenue.

That individuals worked june 28th and 29th for the evening shift.

Dutch bros managment says they closed the location friday and conducted a deep cleaning.### experts are concerned over how a holiday weekend of partying could add to a record- breaking surge in coronavirus cases.

More than 30 states now seeing cases rise -- with florida and texas reporting their biggest daily increases over the weekend.

President trump downplayed the seriousness of the surge in a july 4th address -- and blaming increased testing.

### court watchers are waiting for the u-s supreme court to review several cases... including some high profile ones.

Those caes include a ruling involving president trumps financial records... and a case that involves the electoral college..

A ruling in one or more of those cases could be announced as early as this morning... ## investigators have confirmed the identity of the remains of missing fort hood soldier vanessa guillen... just as a suspect in her disappearence is set to be in court... an attorney for the guillen family said the army has confirmed that bones, hair and other remains found near the fort belonged to vanessa guillen.

Guillen was last seen april 22-nd at foot hood.

A third former minneapolis police officer charged in the death of george floyd has posted bail and is out of jail.

Jail records show "tou thao" posted a seven hundred 50 thousand dollar bond saturday.

Thao is expected in court september 10th on charges of aiding and abetting second- degree murder and aiding and abetting second- degree manslaughter.

