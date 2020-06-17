Global  

Trailer of Sushant Singh Rajput's 'Dil Bechara' leaves fans emotional
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:25s - Published
Trailer of Sushant Singh Rajput's 'Dil Bechara' leaves fans emotional

Trailer of Sushant Singh Rajput's 'Dil Bechara' leaves fans emotional

Trailer of Sushant Singh Rajput's last film 'Dil Bechara' released on July 06.

Fans got emotional as soon as the trailer released.

Sushant is paired with debutante Sanjana Sanghi in the film.

The film is directed by Mukesh Chhabra.

Music of 'Dil Bechara' is composed by AR Rahman.

The flick will premiere on Hotstar on July 24.

The film is based on the novel 'The Fault in Our Stars' by John Green.

Sushant Singh Rajput's last movie 'Dil Bechara' to release digitally on July 24 [Video]

Sushant Singh Rajput's last movie 'Dil Bechara' to release digitally on July 24

Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput's last movie 'Dil Bechara' to release on online streaming platform Disney Plus Hotstar on July 24. The announcement was made by movie's director Mukesh Chhabra on Twitter. With an aim to honour the legacy of the actor, the streaming platform is making the movie available to even the non-subscribers. The 34year old actor, was found dead at his Bandra home on June 14. The movie is the official remake of 2014 Hollywood romantic drama 'The Fault in our Stars.'

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:08Published
Sushant Rajput's suicide case: Police record statement of casting director Mukesh Chhabra [Video]

Sushant Rajput's suicide case: Police record statement of casting director Mukesh Chhabra

Bollywood casting director Mukesh Chhabra was called by Mumbai Police to register his statement in Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case on June 17. An accidental death case has been registered at Bandra Police Station in Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case. Speaking on it, DCP Abhishek Trimukhe said, "In connection with an accidental death case registered at Bandra Police Station in Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case, casting director Mukesh Chhabra's statement was recorded on June 17. Chhabra told that he shared good relations with Rajput and he was a good actor. Mukesh Chhabra didn't tell us about anything related to the speculations behind Rajput's death that have been circulated in media." Chhabra is also director of Sushant Singh's yet to release final film 'Dil Bechara'.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:54Published

