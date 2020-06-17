Trailer of Sushant Singh Rajput's 'Dil Bechara' leaves fans emotional

Sushant Rajput's suicide case: Police record statement of casting director Mukesh Chhabra



Bollywood casting director Mukesh Chhabra was called by Mumbai Police to register his statement in Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case on June 17. An accidental death case has been registered at Bandra Police Station in Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case. Speaking on it, DCP Abhishek Trimukhe said, "In connection with an accidental death case registered at Bandra Police Station in Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case, casting director Mukesh Chhabra's statement was recorded on June 17. Chhabra told that he shared good relations with Rajput and he was a good actor. Mukesh Chhabra didn't tell us about anything related to the speculations behind Rajput's death that have been circulated in media." Chhabra is also director of Sushant Singh's yet to release final film 'Dil Bechara'.

