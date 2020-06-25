Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Raab introduces sanctions against human right abusers
Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:26s - Published
Raab introduces sanctions against human right abusers

Raab introduces sanctions against human right abusers

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab introduces the UK's first sanctions regime that targets people who have committed the gravest human rights abuses.

He mentions specifically those involved in the deaths of the Russian lawyer Sergei Magnitsky and the Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, the killings of the Rohingyas in Myanmar and the North Korean gulags.

Report by Bassaneseg.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Dominic Raab Dominic Raab British Conservative politician

UK to blacklist Saudis involved in Khashoggi murder in new sanctions on regime

 Saudi officials linked to the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi will be included in a new tougher sanctions regime which will be announced today by the UK..
WorldNews

UK extends immigration rights for 3M eligible Hong Kongers

 LONDON (AP) — Britain announced Wednesday that it was extending residency rights to up to 3 million Hong Kongers eligible for the British National Overseas..
WorldNews
Hong Kong: Johnson and Raab promise 'new route' to UK citizenship for British nationals [Video]

Hong Kong: Johnson and Raab promise 'new route' to UK citizenship for British nationals

Hong Kong: Johnson and Raab promise 'new route' to UK citizenship for British nationals

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 01:36Published

Sergei Magnitsky Sergei Magnitsky Russian tax advisor who died in police custody


Jamal Khashoggi Jamal Khashoggi Murdered Saudi journalist and dissident

Hatice Cengiz appears at Jamal Khashoggi's murder trial in Turkey [Video]

Hatice Cengiz appears at Jamal Khashoggi's murder trial in Turkey

Turkish court opens trial of 20 Saudi nationals, including two former aides to crown prince, over killing of journalist.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:36Published

Asked to light tandoor oven within an hour after Khashoggi's murder: Saudi consulate worker

 A Saudi consulate worker in Istanbul told a Turkish court on Friday he had been asked to light a tandoor oven less than an hour after Saudi journalist Jamal..
WorldNews
Khashoggi death: 20 go on trial in absentia [Video]

Khashoggi death: 20 go on trial in absentia

A Turkish court put 20 Saudi officials on trial in absentia on Friday for the gruesome killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, which sparked international outrage and tarnished the image of Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler. Joe Davies reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:32Published

North Korea North Korea Country in East Asia

The North Korean refugees supplying PPE to care homes

 The North Korean refugees who have donated 7,000 sets of PPE to care homes in the north of England.
BBC News

Facebook is out of control. If it were a country it would be North Korea

 There is no power on this earth that is capable of holding Facebook to account. No legislature, no law enforcement agency, no regulator. Congress has failed. The..
WorldNews

North Korea Says It Has No Plans for Talks With U.S.

 SEOUL, South Korea — North Korea on Saturday reiterated it has no immediate plans to resume nuclear negotiations with the United States unless Washington..
WorldNews

Myanmar Myanmar Country in Southeast Asia

AP Top Stories July 3 P

 Here are the top stories for Friday, July 3: Trump heads to Mt. Rushmore for fireworks display; Chicago urges social distancing for July 4th; More than 160 dead..
USATODAY.com
Myanmar jade mine disaster: More bodies found at landslide site [Video]

Myanmar jade mine disaster: More bodies found at landslide site

Rescuers retrieve 166 bodies but dozens more are feared dead after miners were swept away in a wave of mud.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 01:40Published

Toll rises to at least 162 in Myanmar jade mine landslide

 HPAKANT, Myanmar--At least 162 people were killed Thursday in a landslide at a jade mine in northern Myanmar, the worst in a series of deadly accidents at such..
WorldNews

From Pagodas in Myanmar to Shiva temple in Lao, how India is helping countries restore cultural heritage

 Playing an important role in the restoration of cultural heritage in several countries across the region from Sri Lanka to Myanmar to Vietnam to Bhutan, India is..
DNA

Facebook Facebook American online social networking service

Dowden: We will protect ‘crown jewels’ of UK culture [Video]

Dowden: We will protect ‘crown jewels’ of UK culture

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden has confirmed despite the pledge of £1.5bn to help save the culture industry not all venues and jobs can be saved. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:46Published
Starmer visits BrewDog pub and brewery in London [Video]

Starmer visits BrewDog pub and brewery in London

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer visits a BrewDog pub and brewery in London where he calls on the government to leave support in place for business sectors like tourism, hospitality and the arts. Report by Bassaneseg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:14Published
Dowden on grants to support the cultural sector [Video]

Dowden on grants to support the cultural sector

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden explains the government program to support the UK cultural sector through a grant system. Report by Bassaneseg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:14Published
Sturgeon visits a bar in Edinburgh ahead of its reopening [Video]

Sturgeon visits a bar in Edinburgh ahead of its reopening

The First Minister of Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon, visits a bar in Edinburgh ahead of its reopening and sets out conditions for outdoor bars and restaurant to reopen in Scotland. Report by Bassaneseg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:28Published

Saudi Arabia Saudi Arabia Country in Southwestern Asia


Rohingya people Rohingya people Ethnic minority in Myanmar

Indonesian community praised for rescuing Rohingya refugee [Video]

Indonesian community praised for rescuing Rohingya refugee

Hundreds of thousands of largely Muslim Rohingya have been escaping from Myanmar since 2017.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:38Published
Rohingya plight, COVID-19 high on ASEAN summit [Video]

Rohingya plight, COVID-19 high on ASEAN summit

Topics likely to dominate the discussions include the reopening of borders after lockdown, Rohingya refugee crisis and the territorial dispute in the South China Sea.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:53Published
Indonesia mulls fate of Rohingya refugees rescued off coast [Video]

Indonesia mulls fate of Rohingya refugees rescued off coast

Government has yet to decide whether they can stay or will be forced back out to sea.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:29Published

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

UK Foreign Secretary Raab Unveils Sanctions Against Alleged Human Rights Abusers - Video


RIA Nov. - Published


Tweets about this