Raab introduces sanctions against human right abusers

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Dominic Raab British Conservative politician
UK to blacklist Saudis involved in Khashoggi murder in new sanctions on regimeSaudi officials linked to the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi will be included in a new tougher sanctions regime which will be announced today by the UK..
WorldNews
UK extends immigration rights for 3M eligible Hong KongersLONDON (AP) — Britain announced Wednesday that it was extending residency rights to up to 3 million Hong Kongers eligible for the British National Overseas..
WorldNews
Hong Kong: Johnson and Raab promise 'new route' to UK citizenship for British nationals
Credit: Euronews English Duration: 01:36Published
Sergei Magnitsky Russian tax advisor who died in police custody
Jamal Khashoggi Murdered Saudi journalist and dissident
Hatice Cengiz appears at Jamal Khashoggi's murder trial in Turkey
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:36Published
Asked to light tandoor oven within an hour after Khashoggi's murder: Saudi consulate workerA Saudi consulate worker in Istanbul told a Turkish court on Friday he had been asked to light a tandoor oven less than an hour after Saudi journalist Jamal..
WorldNews
Khashoggi death: 20 go on trial in absentia
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:32Published
North Korea Country in East Asia
The North Korean refugees supplying PPE to care homesThe North Korean refugees who have donated 7,000 sets of PPE to care homes in the north of England.
BBC News
Facebook is out of control. If it were a country it would be North KoreaThere is no power on this earth that is capable of holding Facebook to account. No legislature, no law enforcement agency, no regulator. Congress has failed. The..
WorldNews
North Korea Says It Has No Plans for Talks With U.S.SEOUL, South Korea — North Korea on Saturday reiterated it has no immediate plans to resume nuclear negotiations with the United States unless Washington..
WorldNews
Myanmar Country in Southeast Asia
AP Top Stories July 3 PHere are the top stories for Friday, July 3: Trump heads to Mt. Rushmore for fireworks display; Chicago urges social distancing for July 4th; More than 160 dead..
USATODAY.com
Myanmar jade mine disaster: More bodies found at landslide site
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 01:40Published
Toll rises to at least 162 in Myanmar jade mine landslideHPAKANT, Myanmar--At least 162 people were killed Thursday in a landslide at a jade mine in northern Myanmar, the worst in a series of deadly accidents at such..
WorldNews
From Pagodas in Myanmar to Shiva temple in Lao, how India is helping countries restore cultural heritagePlaying an important role in the restoration of cultural heritage in several countries across the region from Sri Lanka to Myanmar to Vietnam to Bhutan, India is..
DNA
Facebook American online social networking service
Dowden: We will protect ‘crown jewels’ of UK culture
Credit: ODN Duration: 01:46Published
Starmer visits BrewDog pub and brewery in London
Credit: ODN Duration: 01:14Published
Dowden on grants to support the cultural sector
Credit: ODN Duration: 01:14Published
Sturgeon visits a bar in Edinburgh ahead of its reopening
Credit: ODN Duration: 01:28Published
Saudi Arabia Country in Southwestern Asia
Rohingya people Ethnic minority in Myanmar
Indonesian community praised for rescuing Rohingya refugee
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:38Published
Rohingya plight, COVID-19 high on ASEAN summit
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:53Published
Indonesia mulls fate of Rohingya refugees rescued off coast
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:29Published
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Tweets about this