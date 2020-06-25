Raab introduces sanctions against human right abusers

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab introduces the UK's first sanctions regime that targets people who have committed the gravest human rights abuses.

He mentions specifically those involved in the deaths of the Russian lawyer Sergei Magnitsky and the Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, the killings of the Rohingyas in Myanmar and the North Korean gulags.

Report by Bassaneseg.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn