Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Johnson urges people not 'to stuff this up' as lockdown eases
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:15s - Published
Johnson urges people not 'to stuff this up' as lockdown eases

Johnson urges people not 'to stuff this up' as lockdown eases

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has urged people not to “stuff this up” after lockdown restrictions were eased in England, whilst on a visit to the site of the future Siemens Rail Factory, in Goole, East Yorkshire.

The Prime Minister took advantage of the new freedoms by having a haircut – barbers had been among the businesses closed under measures to curb the spread of coronavirus – and a drink at a pub near his Chequers country retreat.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Boris Johnson Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom

US sanctions on Huawei may have significant impact on 5G role, says Dowden

 US sanctions on Huawei are likely to have a “significant impact” on the firm’s ability to play a role in the UK’s 5G network, the Culture Secretary has..
WorldNews

Boris Johnson news – live: Keir Starmer to do unconscious racial bias training, and PM to make Huawei 5G decision 'within weeks'

 The government will announce any change to Huawei's role in the UK's 5G network within weeks, said culture secretary Oliver Dowden – indicating a new..
Independent
Nationwide applause marks 72nd anniversary of NHS [Video]

Nationwide applause marks 72nd anniversary of NHS

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has led a nationwide clap for key workers on the NHS’s 72nd anniversary, along with the woman who started the weekly Thursday night applause during the first 10 weeks of lockdown.Mr Johnson and #ClapForCarers founder Annemarie Plas led the commemoration from the doorstep of Number 10, while Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer applauded from his home in Kentish Town, north London, at 5pm on Sunday.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:07Published

Goole Goole Town and civil parish in the East Riding of Yorkshire, England


East Riding of Yorkshire East Riding of Yorkshire County of England


Chequers Chequers Country house of the UK Prime Minister


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

"Let's not blow it now, folks" says PM Johnson [Video]

"Let's not blow it now, folks" says PM Johnson

Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged Britons on Friday not to abuse their new found freedoms this weekend when pubs and restaurants reopen for the first time in months, telling people to act responsibly..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:31Published
Johnson announces 'New Deal' to prepare for coronavirus economic shock [Video]

Johnson announces 'New Deal' to prepare for coronavirus economic shock

Boris Johnson has announced a spending spree and a new “opportunity guarantee” to help the economy cope with the “aftershock” of the coronavirus crisis. The Prime Minister acknowledged that..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:56Published
PM warns against take lockdown 'liberties' [Video]

PM warns against take lockdown 'liberties'

Boris Johnson urges people to follow social distancing after announcing lockdown easing measures.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 02:27Published