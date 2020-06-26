Johnson urges people not 'to stuff this up' as lockdown eases

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has urged people not to “stuff this up” after lockdown restrictions were eased in England, whilst on a visit to the site of the future Siemens Rail Factory, in Goole, East Yorkshire.

The Prime Minister took advantage of the new freedoms by having a haircut – barbers had been among the businesses closed under measures to curb the spread of coronavirus – and a drink at a pub near his Chequers country retreat.