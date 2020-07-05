NSA Doval talked to China's Foreign Minister before PLA pulled back from Galwan| Oneindia News Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 02:50s - Published 4 minutes ago NSA Doval talked to China's Foreign Minister before PLA pulled back from Galwan| Oneindia News Before India-China pull-back, NSA Ajit Doval dialed Chinese foreign minister to talk of disengagement; After Galwan Valley, withdrawal also expected at Gogra, Hot Springs; BJP attacks Rahul Gandhi, says he skips meetings on defence and then demoralises Armed Forces; NHRC shoots notice to Centre, Bihar govt over 'starving children' in Bhagalpur due to absence of mid-day meals; 4 Kanpur cops suspended for 'tip-off' to wanted gangster Vikas Dubey India crosses 7 lakh coronavirus cases #Headlines #IndiaChina #AjitDoval 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend