Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

NSA Doval talked to China's Foreign Minister before PLA pulled back from Galwan| Oneindia News
Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 02:50s - Published
NSA Doval talked to China's Foreign Minister before PLA pulled back from Galwan| Oneindia News

NSA Doval talked to China's Foreign Minister before PLA pulled back from Galwan| Oneindia News

Before India-China pull-back, NSA Ajit Doval dialed Chinese foreign minister to talk of disengagement; After Galwan Valley, withdrawal also expected at Gogra, Hot Springs; BJP attacks Rahul Gandhi, says he skips meetings on defence and then demoralises Armed Forces; NHRC shoots notice to Centre, Bihar govt over 'starving children' in Bhagalpur due to absence of mid-day meals; 4 Kanpur cops suspended for 'tip-off' to wanted gangster Vikas Dubey India crosses 7 lakh coronavirus cases #Headlines #IndiaChina #AjitDoval

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

China pulls back from Galwan after Ajit Doval-Wang Li chat: The key details [Video]

China pulls back from Galwan after Ajit Doval-Wang Li chat: The key details

China has started withdrawing troops from contested areas in Galwan. This came after a conversation between NSA Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. According to a statement released by..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:13Published
Syama Prasad Mukherjee was born on this day and other events from history | Oneindia News [Video]

Syama Prasad Mukherjee was born on this day and other events from history | Oneindia News

DADABHAI NAOROJO was the First Indian to be elected to UK Parliament. Naoroji moved to Britain and continued his political involvement. Elected for the Liberal Party in Finsbury Central at the 1892..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:23Published
Actor Phonsok Ladakhi composes song for Indian jawans of Galwan Clash [Video]

Actor Phonsok Ladakhi composes song for Indian jawans of Galwan Clash

Actor Phonsok Ladakhi sings a song for Indian soldiers who fought in Galwan Clash. He composed a song on the bravery of the soldiers who fought with Chinese troops. India-China tension had escalated..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:24Published