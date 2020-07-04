Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll at 44,236
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:34s - Published
Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll at 44,236

Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll at 44,236

The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) said 44,236 people had died in hospitals, care homes and the wider community after testing positive for coronavirus in the UK as of 5pm on Sunday.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll at 44,220 [Video]

Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll at 44,220

The Department of Health and Social Care said 44,220 people had died in hospitals, care homes and the wider community after testing positive for coronavirus in the UK as of 5pm on Saturday – up by 22..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:34Published
Vikram Chandra on world's largest Covid facility, need for ICU beds [Video]

Vikram Chandra on world's largest Covid facility, need for ICU beds

With close to 25,000 cases reported in 24 hours, India's Covid tally has crossed the 6.7 lakh mark. There seems to be a surge in numbers from southern states such as Andhra Pradesh with close to 1000..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 07:12Published
Coronavirus in numbers: Worldwide cases exceed 11 million [Video]

Coronavirus in numbers: Worldwide cases exceed 11 million

The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) said 44,198 people had died in hospitals, care homes and the wider community after testing positive for coronavirus in the UK as of 5pm on Friday, as..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:34Published