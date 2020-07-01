Suze Orman Says This Is The Best Time To Use Your Credit Card

Personal finance experts typically warn people to use their credit cards sparingly.

Suze Orman was one of those experts.

However, during the coronavirus, she says use your credit card to free up cash, especially if you're out of work or expect to be out of work soon.

Orman told Business Insider people can use cash to pay off any credit card debt they build during the pandemic once they have a steady income again.

Orman suspects credit card companies will lower users' credit limits like they did in the financial crisis of 2008.