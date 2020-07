Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson says he is 'fully committed' to the job after turning down the chance to manage his country Northern Ireland.

Related news from verified sources Callum Lang wanted by Motherwell as Stephen Robinson targets Wigan strike Record Sport revealed last month that Well were trying to sign the Englishman on loan from the...

Daily Record - Published 2 weeks ago



Motherwell to face Ross County in Premiership opener as fixture list revealed Stephen Robinson will lead out the Steelmen after a successful campaign last term on August 3.

Daily Record - Published 2 weeks ago