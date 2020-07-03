HOLIDAY VIOLENCE

Gunfire kills at least four children in chicago atlanta and elsewhere this weekend

Long holiday weekend.

Some of the victims that were fatally shot include children.

John lorinc has the story.

Gunfire kills at least four children in chicago, atlanta and elsewhere this long july fourth weekend.

One of the victims: eight-year-old secoriea turner.

Charmaine turner/mother "we're innocent.

We didn't mean no harm.

My baby didn't mean harm."

She and three other people were shot near the wendy's where rayshard brooks was killed by police last month....amid national outrage over police brutality.

But atlanta's mayor says this is different.

Mayor keisha lance bottoms/atlanta "these aren't police officers shooting people on the streets of atlanta.

These are members of the community shooting each other."

--butted to-- "enough is enough."

Fatal gunshots also fired in chicago saturday, killing a seven-year-old girl.

Nathan wallace/father of victim "it's a shame that kids can't be out there playing without worrying about people shooting and doing nonsense."

In washington d-c.....john ayala, the founder of the d-c guardian angels.....lost his 11-year-old grandson, davon mcneal, saturday when bullets were fired near the frederick douglass community center.

John ayala/grandfather of davon mcneal "he was with his mom, and when he get out to get the charger, that's when he shot and killed."

And in alabama, a 22-year-old man is facing a capital murder charge for friday's