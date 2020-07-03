Global  

HOLIDAY VIOLENCE
Video Credit: WMGT
HOLIDAY VIOLENCE

HOLIDAY VIOLENCE

Gunfire kills at least four children in chicago atlanta and elsewhere this weekend

0
Long holiday weekend.

Some of the victims that were fatally shot include children.

John lorinc has the story.

Gunfire kills at least four children in chicago, atlanta and elsewhere this long july fourth weekend.

One of the victims: eight-year-old secoriea turner.

Charmaine turner/mother "we're innocent.

We didn't mean no harm.

My baby didn't mean harm."

She and three other people were shot near the wendy's where rayshard brooks was killed by police last month....amid national outrage over police brutality.

But atlanta's mayor says this is different.

Mayor keisha lance bottoms/atlanta "these aren't police officers shooting people on the streets of atlanta.

These are members of the community shooting each other."

--butted to-- "enough is enough."

Fatal gunshots also fired in chicago saturday, killing a seven-year-old girl.

Nathan wallace/father of victim "it's a shame that kids can't be out there playing without worrying about people shooting and doing nonsense."

In washington d-c.....john ayala, the founder of the d-c guardian angels.....lost his 11-year-old grandson, davon mcneal, saturday when bullets were fired near the frederick douglass community center.

John ayala/grandfather of davon mcneal "he was with his mom, and when he get out to get the charger, that's when he shot and killed."

And in alabama, a 22-year-old man is facing a capital murder charge for friday's




Related news from verified sources

17 killed in Chicago during Independence-Day weekend

At least 17 people were killed and 63 others injured in Chicago over the Independence Day holiday...
Mid-Day

Chicago’s July 4 weekend ends with 14 killed, 63 wounded

CHICAGO (AP) — One of Chicago’s bloodiest holiday weekends in memory ended with 14 people fatally...
Seattle Times

Fourth of July weekend marked by violence as girl, 7, among dead in Chicago, cities see deadly shootings

The Fourth of July holiday weekend across the U.S. was marred by violence as more than 14 were killed...
FOXNews.com


NYPD: 21 Shooting In NYC During 9-Hour Stretch On Sunday [Video]

NYPD: 21 Shooting In NYC During 9-Hour Stretch On Sunday

In all, nine people were killed by gun violence during the holiday weekend. CBS2's Cory James has the story.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 03:04
Police, Community Groups Turn Out Against Violence This July 4th Weekend [Video]

Police, Community Groups Turn Out Against Violence This July 4th Weekend

Chicago Police were out in force this July 4th holiday weekend, with an aim to curb a trend in violence. As CBS 2's Steven Graves reports, community groups were also out holding events.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 02:15
My Block, My Hood, My City Launches Peace Initiative To Prevent Violence In Chicago [Video]

My Block, My Hood, My City Launches Peace Initiative To Prevent Violence In Chicago

A brand new initiative is in place to curb the violence heading into the holiday weekend. CBS 2's Tara Molina reports.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 02:06