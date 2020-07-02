Let the Music Play!

Concerts have been canceled all throughout summer and have left music fans feeling bummed.

However, there is still hope!

ACA entertainment figured they would be creative to keep people safe if they wanted to have any shows, so they began to map out what a social distanced show would look like.

The first Drive In show featured the Led Zepplin Tribute Band NO QUARTER, and it was a SOLD OUT success!

The space was able to provide an intimate concert setting where both the band and audience felt engaged, while maintaining the social distancing we need for people to feel comfortable.

We spoke to Johnny T-Bird and Cameron Webb about the music scene currently, what is is like to be the most requested artist, and returning to the stage midst all the craziness.

If you want to get excited for Blues Night with Johnny and Cameron, go see their show on July 11th!

Catch more socially distanced drive in shows this summer by checking the ACA Entertainment Facebook page, tickets available for purchase as well.