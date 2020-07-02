Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Let the Music Play!
Video Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Duration: 09:06s - Published
Let the Music Play!

Let the Music Play!

Concerts have been canceled all throughout summer and have left music fans feeling bummed.

However, there is still hope!

ACA entertainment figured they would be creative to keep people safe if they wanted to have any shows, so they began to map out what a social distanced show would look like.

The first Drive In show featured the Led Zepplin Tribute Band NO QUARTER, and it was a SOLD OUT success!

The space was able to provide an intimate concert setting where both the band and audience felt engaged, while maintaining the social distancing we need for people to feel comfortable.

We spoke to Johnny T-Bird and Cameron Webb about the music scene currently, what is is like to be the most requested artist, and returning to the stage midst all the craziness.

If you want to get excited for Blues Night with Johnny and Cameron, go see their show on July 11th!

Catch more socially distanced drive in shows this summer by checking the ACA Entertainment Facebook page, tickets available for purchase as well.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

How much money TikTok influencers get paid to promote songs in their videos, according to music marketers, creators, and managers

How much money TikTok influencers get paid to promote songs in their videos, according to music marketers, creators, and managers · TikTok has had an outsized impact on the music industry in recent months as songs that take off on...
Business Insider - Published

The best digital-to-analog converters

The best digital-to-analog converters · *A digital-to-analog converter* (*DAC) is a useful tool for any music lover who wants to play...
Business Insider - Published

The Government's COVID-19 Lifeline Must Empower Music At Its Grassroots

The Government's COVID-19 Lifeline Must Empower Music At Its Grassroots A huge new financial package has been confirmed... The past three months have placed British arts...
Clash - Published


Tweets about this

Rugan07

🤘 தனுஷ் முருகன் 🤘 RT @SonyMusicSouth: Time to sing it out loud and enjoy! 🥁🥁 Hit play here➡️https://t.co/iJ7FSTSf8q @dhanushkraja @Music_Santhosh @karthiks… 2 seconds ago

mikes1101

Mikes1101 RT @presidentkimkai: rapper and singer BIGONE instagram update: “@ artist_eunji good people play good music” https://t.co/Of1SP11QKI 22 seconds ago

Amy0393

Cloudy⁷☁️ RT @UKBTSARMATION: You can vote for BTS to have an hours play time on Exa radio and TV focusing all on BTS and their music by using #ExaARM… 30 seconds ago

JollyMollyRoger

Molly Rogers Check out "&Run" by Sir Sly on Amazon Music. https://t.co/njb4ohC99n https://t.co/tAhgtGC3hy 33 seconds ago

Breakingnecksm1

Breakingnecksmetalblog *wild headbanging and moshing while I wreck my basement* https://t.co/mY2ZfyHuLS 36 seconds ago

Kingdani_ese

#⃝ d∆niҽℓ. #LOONA he/him RT @loonachartsdata: Let's use the hashtag #ChuuOST tomorrow! • Stream ”Spring Flower” on Spotify, YouTube, Apple Music and others stream… 40 seconds ago

jikyu_archive

🅚🅐🅨🅔 🚀⁰⁸⁰⁷ RT @HarutoNeukkimi: QQ music is going to have a exclusive interview with #TREASURE and they're asking for fans' opinions what questions to… 42 seconds ago

djspeedy34

Hussey FM @ronanofficial Well deserved im gomna play your new music in my radio show tonight 49 seconds ago


Related videos from verified sources

Lizzo treats hospital staff to lunch [Video]

Lizzo treats hospital staff to lunch

Grammy award-winning music artist Lizzo is thanking some of our frontline workers here in Las Vegas.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:29Published
Little Mix 'to perform at Knebworth House for advertising campaign' [Video]

Little Mix 'to perform at Knebworth House for advertising campaign'

Little Mix are to perform at iconic music venue Knebworth House this week - as part of an advertising campaign for price comparison website Compare The Market.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:41Published
One man acapella cover of Street Fighter 2 (Guile) theme song [Video]

One man acapella cover of Street Fighter 2 (Guile) theme song

Check out this very talented acapella artist as he covers an amazing rendition of the Street Fighter 2 theme song for Guile. Epic!

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 02:24Published