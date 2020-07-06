70 Men Ages 5 to 75: What's The Bravest Thing You've Ever Done? Video Credit: GLAMOUR - Duration: 06:12s - Published 2 minutes ago 70 Men Ages 5 to 75: What's The Bravest Thing You've Ever Done? We asked men of all ages: what's the bravest thing you've ever done? Find out which guys have took big risks in life and which ones have saved lives. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend - [Interviewer] What's thebravest thing you've ever done?- I don't want to talk about that.- Swam.- I jumped into the fivefeet zone at the pooland I landed right infront of the instructor.- Saving my mom from a bugthat was about to bite her.- Told somebody not to dosomething that was dangerous.- I went into a haunted house.- Stood up for my friend.- I stood up to a teacher.- Climbing a steep mountain.- Me and my friends went toa very scary haunted house.- When I helped someonewith their homework.- There's a mountainlion spotted on the trailand then a week later Iwent hiking on that trail.- Standing up to bullies.- I protected my friendswhen they got jumped.- Saving someone from a robbery.- When I was away on vacation,I was paddle boarding.A kid was having trouble swimmingand luckily I was able to grab him.We were able to bring himto the shore to his dad.- Jumping into the deep endto help my little cousinwho was having trouble swimming.- Save my friend from dying.We were in a Bando and thepolice, they got a tip.And so they bum rushed the buildingand we were doing graffiti and stuff.There was only twooptions, just get caughtor go out the window.And my friend, he jumped out the window,but he missed on the landingthat was right under the windowand I kinda like washolding onto him like this.- I was a sailing instructor at a campand there was a huge stormand boats were capsizingand a couple of kids weregetting caught in this reef.And so I had to jump out of the boatand swim faster than the current,which frankly I didn't know if I could do,and right the boat and savethe kids, and I did it.- Just be myself.- Approaching someone I really admireto express interest in interning for them.- I walked up to a couple in the cluband I just made sure the girl was okay'cause the guy wasbeing kind of aggressiveand I just wanted topull her away from him.- Moved to New York rightafter high school from Florida.- So when I was 22 years oldI went to Mexico to teachEnglish all by myself.- Moved out.- I think starting a community of diverseand marginalizedindividuals within a companythat sought to representthat in its content.- Audition for a Marvel film.- I performed in front of 200 peopleat an all Asian comedyshow called Asian AF.- Stepped out of my comfort zone.- Left home.- Listening to myselfand making the decisionto medically transition.- Catching someone that slipped throughthe doors of the trainand the actual platform.- Babysitting a kid.- A couple of times I'veseen people that needed helpand I called the ambulance for them.- I think the bravest thing I've ever doneis probably learned to walkagain after I broke my leg.- To walk away fromtemptations and not look back.- I think I haven't donesomething brave until now, yeah.- Protecting my puppy from being attacked.- Moved to New York.- Saved a life throughCPR, someone was drowning.- I was walking with a friend in collegeand a group of guys in a car shot at us,so getting to safetywas the bravest moment.- To move to the UnitedStates at age 20 by myself.- Joined the neighborhood first aid squad.- As a registered nurse,bringing somebody back to lifewhen they were dying with CPR.- Serve my country.- Donating a kidney to my mother.- Packing up my stuff fromBaltimore and coming to New York.- On my 50th birthdaymy friend and I walkedfrom Kathmandu to Mount Everest.- There was a car accident in front ofa Dunkin' Donuts that I wasin and I watched it unfold.And the van flipped overand slid under a highway.And not thinking, I just jumped into itand pulled the guy out of the van- Given a speech in frontof a police commissionerand an audience of 600 people.- Stand at my daughter'scasket at the funeral home.- Getting married [laughter].- Applying to graduate school at NYU.- Moving to Californiawhen I didn't have a jobor a place to live.I had $300. Yeah, that was pretty brave.- Quitting my job.- We were on a lakeand two guys and a girlwere on a raft going across the lakeand a guy came by with a speedboatand ran the girl over.And we ran out on the lakeand we just started divingto try to find her, but we never did.- I dealt with a conflict.- To admit that I had a crush on someone.- When I was in grade six,there was a little boyon a baseball diamondthat was hit in the headwith a baseball bat andwho went unconsciousand I picked him up and broughthim to the nurses office.- Coming to America.- I've helped a lot ofpeople in situations,but brave, no, I've neverdone anything I think brave.Everything I've done was just automatic.- I think running tothe middle of the streetto warn somebody that a car was coming.- Helping a youngster out of the ocean.- Took a job not for money,but because I reallywanted to do the work.- Stood up to someone andgave them some informationthat was uncomfortable.- Being a good father.- A gentleman had his carrunning with his child in itand the child put the car in gearand started rolling downhill.As it rolled downhill,I opened the front door,pushed the kid over somewhat rudely,and put the car in gear to bring back up.- This interview.- I don't know if I'vedone anything that's brave.- Every day I buy a newspaperfor my 98 year old neighbor.- Being a medical corpsmanI was able to save a life.





