Premier League match preview: Leicester v Arsenal

Premier League Association football league in England
Pep Guardiola at a loss to explain Manchester City’s nine defeats this season
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:01Published
Guardiola at a loss to explain Man City defeatsManchester City boss Pep Guardiola says he is struggling to understand why his side have lost nine Premier League games this season.
BBC News
Arsenal F.C. Association football club based in Islington, London, England
Monday's gossip: Man City could sign Messi if Guardiola leavesChelsea to sell six to fund Havertz deal, Arsenal and Napoli lead Saint-Maximin chase, Messi to wait for City, plus more.
BBC News
Arteta to take it game-by-game in hunt for European finish
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 01:51Published
Leicester City F.C. Association football club
Leicester 2-0 Crystal Palace: Vardy nets 100th top-flight goal in Leicester winJamie Vardy scores his 100th and 101st Premier League goals as Leicester boost their hopes of achieving a top-four finish by beating Crystal Palace.
BBC News
Brendan Rodgers says Leicester FC will "react accordingly" to lockdown measures in the city
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:48Published
