Dominic Raab announces UK's first sanctions for human rights abuse
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
The UK's first sanctions for human rights abuse will cover those involved in the deaths of the Russian lawyer Sergei Magnitsky and the Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, the systematic killings of the Rohingyas in Burma and the North Korean gulags.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said the measures being brought in by the Government today will "hold to account the perpetrators of the worst human rights abuses".

Dominic Raab Dominic Raab British Conservative politician

Raab introduces sanctions against human right abusers [Video]

Raab introduces sanctions against human right abusers

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab introduces the UK's first sanctions regime that targets people who have committed the gravest human rights abuses. He mentions specifically those involved in the deaths of the Russian lawyer Sergei Magnitsky and the Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, the killings of the Rohingyas in Myanmar and the North Korean gulags. Report by Bassaneseg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN

UK to blacklist Saudis involved in Khashoggi murder in new sanctions on regime

 Saudi officials linked to the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi will be included in a new tougher sanctions regime which will be announced today by the UK..
WorldNews

UK extends immigration rights for 3M eligible Hong Kongers

 LONDON (AP) — Britain announced Wednesday that it was extending residency rights to up to 3 million Hong Kongers eligible for the British National Overseas..
WorldNews

Jamal Khashoggi Jamal Khashoggi Murdered Saudi journalist and dissident

Hatice Cengiz appears at Jamal Khashoggi's murder trial in Turkey [Video]

Hatice Cengiz appears at Jamal Khashoggi's murder trial in Turkey

Turkish court opens trial of 20 Saudi nationals, including two former aides to crown prince, over killing of journalist.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO

Sergei Magnitsky Sergei Magnitsky Russian tax advisor who died in police custody


Saudi Arabia Saudi Arabia Country in Southwestern Asia


Rohingya people Rohingya people Ethnic minority in Myanmar

Indonesian community praised for rescuing Rohingya refugee [Video]

Indonesian community praised for rescuing Rohingya refugee

Hundreds of thousands of largely Muslim Rohingya have been escaping from Myanmar since 2017.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO
Rohingya plight, COVID-19 high on ASEAN summit [Video]

Rohingya plight, COVID-19 high on ASEAN summit

Topics likely to dominate the discussions include the reopening of borders after lockdown, Rohingya refugee crisis and the territorial dispute in the South China Sea.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO

Myanmar Myanmar Country in Southeast Asia

AP Top Stories July 3 P

 Here are the top stories for Friday, July 3: Trump heads to Mt. Rushmore for fireworks display; Chicago urges social distancing for July 4th; More than 160 dead..
USATODAY.com
Myanmar jade mine disaster: More bodies found at landslide site [Video]

Myanmar jade mine disaster: More bodies found at landslide site

Rescuers retrieve 166 bodies but dozens more are feared dead after miners were swept away in a wave of mud.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO

North Korea North Korea Country in East Asia

The North Korean refugees supplying PPE to care homes

 The North Korean refugees who have donated 7,000 sets of PPE to care homes in the north of England.
BBC News

