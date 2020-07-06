Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Oscar-Winning Film Composer Ennio Morricone Dead at Age 91
Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:05s - Published
Oscar-Winning Film Composer Ennio Morricone Dead at Age 91

Oscar-Winning Film Composer Ennio Morricone Dead at Age 91

Oscar-Winning Film Composer Ennio Morricone Dead at Age 91 After suffering a fall which caused a hip fracture, Morricone passed away Monday morning, July 6th, at a clinic in Rome.

The prolific musician scored more than 400 movies, including the iconic soundtrack to 'The Good, The Bad and the Ugly.'

He was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 2009.

Known as "The Maestro," Morricone became the oldest person to win a competitive Oscar in 2016 for his work on Quentin Tarantino's 'The Hateful Eight.'

He described the collaboration as "perfect" because Tarantino gave "no cues or guidelines." Ennio Morricone, via statement

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Ennio Morricone, composer honored by Pope Francis, dies at 91

CNA Staff, Jul 6, 2020 / 03:15 am (CNA).- Ennio Morricone, an Oscar-winning Italian composer honored...
CNA - Published Also reported by •MashableFT.com



Tweets about this

filmsonwax

Films On Wax RT @jonburlingame: The Maestro. Genius. Lucky to get to interview him four times. https://t.co/NxQphVzKv3 5 seconds ago

chris_wardman

Chris Wardman Ennio Morricone, Oscar-winning Italian film composer, dies aged 91 https://t.co/7wOH3JigI7 17 seconds ago

NathanielCran11

Nathaniel Crane RT @cnni: Ennio Morricone, the Oscar-winning composer of more than 500 film scores, has died at the age of 91. Here are five of his fines… 25 seconds ago

NephilimJs

Nðrbjarter Ennio Morricone, Oscar-Winning Composer of Film Scores, Dies at 91 https://t.co/lnF36tOf5I 32 seconds ago

GibsonSusi

Susi Gibson RT @ZoraSuleman: Italian Oscar-winning composer Ennio Morricone has died. Called one of the worlds most influential film composers,he’s wri… 34 seconds ago

MariaEl39144392

MariaElena RT @omayasosa: 'Cinema Paradiso' film composer Ennio Morricone dies at age 91 | https://t.co/dVeqD20Dkh 1 minute ago

AndreaDeMarchi

Andrea De Marchi RT @AbbeyRoad: Oscar-winning Italian film composer Ennio Morricone has sadly passed away. We were honoured to have Morricone record the sc… 2 minutes ago

bigbitterenby

NO JUSTICE NO PEACE RT @IMDb: Ennio Morricone, the legendary film composer of more than 500 films, including the Oscar-winning score of 'The Hateful Eight,' ha… 2 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Oscar-winning Italian film composer Ennio Morricone dies [Video]

Oscar-winning Italian film composer Ennio Morricone dies

Morricone, who wrote music for more than 500 films, has died at the age of 91.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:18Published
Oscar Winning Composer Ennio Morricone Dead [Video]

Oscar Winning Composer Ennio Morricone Dead

Ennio Morricone, the Oscar-winning film composer, died at the age of 91, his lawyer told CNN Monday. He died at dawn in a Rome hospital after falling and breaking his leg, his lawyer, Giorgio Assumma,..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:31Published
Heartbreaking news: Oscar-winning film composer Ennio Morricone has sadly died aged 91 [Video]

Heartbreaking news: Oscar-winning film composer Ennio Morricone has sadly died aged 91

The talented film composer Ennio Morricone has sadly died at the age of 91. Morricone passed away on Monday morning (06.07.20) at a clinic in Rome after suffering a fall which caused a hip fracture.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:14Published