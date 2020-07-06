Oscar-Winning Film Composer Ennio Morricone Dead at Age 91

Oscar-Winning Film Composer Ennio Morricone Dead at Age 91 After suffering a fall which caused a hip fracture, Morricone passed away Monday morning, July 6th, at a clinic in Rome.

The prolific musician scored more than 400 movies, including the iconic soundtrack to 'The Good, The Bad and the Ugly.'

He was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 2009.

Known as "The Maestro," Morricone became the oldest person to win a competitive Oscar in 2016 for his work on Quentin Tarantino's 'The Hateful Eight.'

He described the collaboration as "perfect" because Tarantino gave "no cues or guidelines." Ennio Morricone, via statement