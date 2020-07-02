Global  

'We want to be your friend': Chinese ambassador
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:27s - Published
'We want to be your friend': Chinese ambassador

'We want to be your friend': Chinese ambassador

China's ambassador to the United Kingdom, Liu Xiaoming, is warning London not to make an enemy of China, and that dropping a Huawei 5G deal will cost it.

