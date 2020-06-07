James Fry @JoeGomezEra @JustRl11 I think he’s good for wolves. Thy signing for me isn’t what champions should be spending on.… https://t.co/7B0SOAOko7 23 hours ago
BLACK LIVES MATTER @HeartWerkDJ I needed the Wolves to get closer to Man U and Chelsea. Looks near imposible to get into the Champions… https://t.co/ciJgLCxeLN 2 days ago
Dan Szpek Give me the field against Liverpool
Newcastle in the bottom 10 (Sorry Richie)
Arsenal in the Top 10
I will take a t… https://t.co/fV7zawoOy8 3 days ago
Cyprium News (Wolves Will Get Into The Champions League Because... #SundayVibes) has been published on CypriumNews -… https://t.co/470HpayC5t 3 days ago
Tom furness @rakefiremedia I expect the ban to be reduced to one year so I’m confident 5th will get us into the champions leagu… https://t.co/IfmDPQuVlK 6 days ago
Big Boom Tips Some BIG games coming in in the race for the top four... 🍿
Will Wolves or Man United move into a Champions League… https://t.co/G5F75TyYVx 6 days ago
Indy Football Who will make it into the top four?
@mjcritchley analyses the race for the Champions League places
https://t.co/CUGeNhu4mk 1 week ago
Lord Way At this point I think United and Chelsea will get into the top 4. With Wolves potentially getting the champions lea… https://t.co/1HdcYxUG9c 1 week ago
Arsenal have no margin for error in hunt for Champions LeagueBoss Mikel Arteta admits Arsenal have no room for error if they want to make a late Champions League charge.Bukayo Saka’s first Premier League goal and Alexandre Lacazette’s late finish sealed a..
Nicholas: Wolves a big danger for top fourWolves will be a ‘big danger’ when the season resumes and could qualify for the Champions League, according to Charlie Nicholas.