Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Jeffrey Epstein Confidante Ghislaine Maxwell In Custody At Facility In Brooklyn
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:29s - Published
Jeffrey Epstein Confidante Ghislaine Maxwell In Custody At Facility In Brooklyn

Jeffrey Epstein Confidante Ghislaine Maxwell In Custody At Facility In Brooklyn

The Bureau of Prisons confirmed Maxwell is being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center.

Maxwell is accused of enticing young girls to engage in illegal sex acts with Epstein.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Jeffrey Epstein Confidante Ghislaine Maxwell Arrested By FBI

Maxwell, who lived for years with Epstein and was his frequent travel companion on trips around the...
CBS 2 - Published


Tweets about this

skolo83

🐸🇵🇱🇺🇸QAmA 🇺🇸🇵🇱🐸 RT @Breaking911: BREAKING: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell en route to Manhattan, may soon be housed in same prison where he d… 2 seconds ago

MosheHacohn

Moshe HaCohn RT @disclosetv: BREAKING- Ghislaine Maxwell reportedly en route to Manhattan, may soon be housed in the same prison where Jeffrey Epstein c… 14 seconds ago


Related videos from verified sources

Prosecutors seek Friday court appearance for Maxwell [Video]

Prosecutors seek Friday court appearance for Maxwell

Prosecutors have asked a judge to schedule a Friday court appearance in New York for Ghislaine Maxwell, the former girlfriend and longtime associate of the late disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein...

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:00Published
Fox News Tries To Erase Trump-Epstein Relationship [Video]

Fox News Tries To Erase Trump-Epstein Relationship

Fox News showed a photo of sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and President Donald Trump

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:19Published
Ghislaine Maxwell To Be Moved From New Hampshire To New York [Video]

Ghislaine Maxwell To Be Moved From New Hampshire To New York

WBZ TV's Kate Merrill reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 00:21Published