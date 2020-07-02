Jeffrey Epstein Confidante Ghislaine Maxwell In Custody At Facility In Brooklyn
The Bureau of Prisons confirmed Maxwell is being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center.
Maxwell is accused of enticing young girls to engage in illegal sex acts with Epstein.
Prosecutors seek Friday court appearance for MaxwellProsecutors have asked a judge to schedule a Friday court appearance in New York for Ghislaine Maxwell, the former girlfriend and longtime associate of the late disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein...
Ghislaine Maxwell To Be Moved From New Hampshire To New YorkWBZ TV's Kate Merrill reports.