Dil Bechara trailer: Sushant Singh Rajput's last film is a tragic love story

Sushant Singh Rajput is back on screen one last time as Dil Bechara trailer came out on Monday.

The experience was always going to be poignant, more so given the theme of the Mukesh Chhabra’s film.

The official remake of Shailene Woodley and Ansel Elgort’s The Fault In Our Stars, Dil Bechara casts Sushant and debutante Sanjana Sanghi as two youngsters battling cancer with a stoic aplomb.

Dil Bechara will release on Disney+ Hotstar on July 24.

The streaming platform has made the film available for free as a tribute to Sushant who died on June 14.

This is the last film of the actor who has given memorable performances in MS Dhoni biopic, Chhichhore and many others.