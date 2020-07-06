Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Dil Bechara trailer: Sushant Singh Rajput's last film is a tragic love story
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 01:37s - Published
Dil Bechara trailer: Sushant Singh Rajput's last film is a tragic love story

Dil Bechara trailer: Sushant Singh Rajput's last film is a tragic love story

Sushant Singh Rajput is back on screen one last time as Dil Bechara trailer came out on Monday.

The experience was always going to be poignant, more so given the theme of the Mukesh Chhabra’s film.

The official remake of Shailene Woodley and Ansel Elgort’s The Fault In Our Stars, Dil Bechara casts Sushant and debutante Sanjana Sanghi as two youngsters battling cancer with a stoic aplomb.

Dil Bechara will release on Disney+ Hotstar on July 24.

The streaming platform has made the film available for free as a tribute to Sushant who died on June 14.

This is the last film of the actor who has given memorable performances in MS Dhoni biopic, Chhichhore and many others.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Dil Bechara Trailer: Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi's love story will make you laugh and cry

Dil Bechara Trailer: Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi's love story will make you laugh and cry That special moment is here, the trailer of Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi's Dil Bechara,...
Mid-Day - Published Also reported by •Bollywood LifeHindu


'Dil Bechara' trailer: Kriti Sanon, Farhan Akhtar, Vidyut Jammwal, others react to Sushant Singh Rajput's last film

Bollywood celebrities react to the trailer of Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara.
DNA - Published

RIP Sushant Singh Rajput: Armaan Malik postpones the release of Zara Thehro as mark of respect for the late actor

"Dil Bechara" is Sushant Singh Rajput's last film. It is the official remake of 2014 Hollywood...
Bollywood Life - Published


Tweets about this

jahaaz_in

#CBIENQUIRYFORSSR  RT @Qalb_e_Mumin: " The fault in our stars" based Bollywood movie "Dil Bechara" trailer featuring Sushant singh is out. It's sad to see s… 3 seconds ago

aadabtelangana

telangana Late Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara Trailer will Make you Laugh and Cry https://t.co/alWiz8Mhph 1 minute ago

DonaDas69526748

Don a Das RT @filmfare: Late #SushantSinghRajput and #SanjanaSanghi’s #DilBechara’s trailer is an emotional rollercoaster. https://t.co/LjNVd2hsGo 2 minutes ago

apugcp24goa

💫🥺🤩Crazy And Unpredictable Apu😘💫☺️ RT @SRKxCombatant: Sushant Singh Rajput fans hope 'Dil Bechara' trailer beats Shah Rukh Khan's 'Zero' as highest viewed... Even We SRK Fan… 4 minutes ago

Ashishk37491614

Ashish kr yadav RT @dna: 'Dil Bechara' trailer: Sushant Singh Rajput recreates Shah Rukh Khan's iconic arms open pose, train scene from 'DDLJ' https://t.co… 4 minutes ago

AnaiKomagan

Anai Komagan (AK) RT @aktalkies: hard to watch the Dil Bechara trailer w/o swelling up. I just know this is going to be my favourite album of the year https:… 4 minutes ago

Zoya61740259

Zoya RT @filmfare: Here’s what we thought of this heartwarming trailer of #DilBechara. https://t.co/nSl1cNm5nU 5 minutes ago

NADIKHILADI

Nadi KHILADII Akkian🥀 RT @pinkvilla: .@kritisanon on #SushantSinghRajput’s #DilBechara trailer: It’s gonna be really hard to watch this one - https://t.co/ilyFA6… 6 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Trailer of Sushant Singh Rajput's 'Dil Bechara' leaves fans emotional [Video]

Trailer of Sushant Singh Rajput's 'Dil Bechara' leaves fans emotional

Trailer of Sushant Singh Rajput's last film 'Dil Bechara' released on July 06. Fans got emotional as soon as the trailer released. Sushant is paired with debutante Sanjana Sanghi in the film. The film..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:25Published
Sushant Singh Rajput last film 'Dil Bechara' trailer out [Video]

Sushant Singh Rajput last film 'Dil Bechara' trailer out

"I am a fighter". Thats how late actor Sushant Singh Rajput describes himself in the trailer of his final movie "Dil Bechara", striking an ironic note with reality.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:50Published
Sushant Singh Rajput death: Sanjay Leela Bhansali gives statement to police [Video]

Sushant Singh Rajput death: Sanjay Leela Bhansali gives statement to police

Producer-director Sanjay Leela Bhansali recorded his statament with Mumbai Police. He reached Bandra Police Station earlier in the day. Bhansali's questioning comes in connection with Sushant Singh..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:13Published