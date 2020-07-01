Over $300,000 Pledged for NASA-Developed Outer Space Perfume

Over $300,000 Pledged for NASA-Developed Outer Space Perfume If you’ve ever wondered what outer space smells like, a new Kickstarter campaign might have the answer you’re looking for.

The fundraiser has undertaken the task of manufacturing an outer space-smelling perfume called ‘Eau de Space.’ 7,929 backers have raised over $330,000 for the product so far, with orders available in 4-ounce bottles or bulk.

Outer space reportedly has a peculiar smell, with experienced astronauts describing it as bitter, smoky, meaty-metallic and even like rum and raspberries.

According to the Kickstarter, the fragrance was initially created by ex-NASA chemist Steve Pearce in 2008.

It has been used as part of NASA’s training program for future astronauts to simulate space and “eliminate any surprises.” via Kickstarter That developed smell, which was kept locked behind “red tape” for years, has now been uncovered thanks to the Kickstarter.

Via Kickstarter