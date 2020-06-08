Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Supreme Court Rules States Can Punish Electoral College Voters
Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:04s - Published
Supreme Court Rules States Can Punish Electoral College Voters

Supreme Court Rules States Can Punish Electoral College Voters

Supreme Court Rules States Can Punish Electoral College Voters The Supreme Court granted states the right to punish electors who do not fulfill pledges to vote for a state's popular vote winner in presidential elections.

Justice Elena Kagan, via written decision The decision comes as the presidential election draws near and the electoral college will be front and center once again.

The Supreme Court previously upheld $1,000 fines for three faithless electors in Washington state following the last election.

Prior to 2016, no electors had ever been penalized or removed due to their vote.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

States can penalize wayward presidential electors, Supreme Court rules

*Developing:* The U.S. Supreme Court ruled Monday that states can enforce an elector's pledge to...
ABA Journal - Published Also reported by •IndependentSeattle Times


Electoral college voters can be punished for going rogue, U.S. Supreme Court rules

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled unanimously Monday that states can require presidential electors to back...
CBC.ca - Published

U.S. Supreme Court rules against Washington ‘faithless electors,’ says states can require electors to back vote winners

Washington and any other state may pass laws ensuring that presidential electors vote for the...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •FT.com



Tweets about this

sales_dias15

ʀᴀғᴀᴇʟᴀ ᴅɪᴀᴢ ~ Estoy Block RT @AP: BREAKING: Supreme Court rules states can require presidential electors to back popular vote winner. https://t.co/a7CNmIAR9O 7 seconds ago

Pete_the_Fed

Peter Gordon RT @cajun4trump: Supreme Court rules presidential electors must back their state's popular vote winner https://t.co/oRQIZeyhrI via @nypost 9 seconds ago

shdigonta

Sakib Hossain Digonta 🇧🇩 "States May Curb ‘Faithless Electors,’ Supreme Court Rules" by Adam Liptak https://t.co/h0kKb3IrjI 13 seconds ago

cueninja

Mɑɾisɑ 🌍 RT @BBCBlindGazza: 9 to 0 judgment at the Supreme Court upholding the rights of states to enforce electoral college rules. Ten "faithless"… 18 seconds ago

PMgeezer

🇺🇸 ❌CO2IsLife❌🇺🇸 RT @Peoples_Pundit: Supreme Court (SCOTUS) rules states can bind faithless electors. Remember the final gasp against @realDonaldTrump in 2… 22 seconds ago

Mikeysurf

Mike Lewis RT @latimes: Supreme Court rules electoral college representatives must honor the choice of state's voters https://t.co/sgpQ14VExt 22 seconds ago

MonahMay

Monah Teresa Supreme Court rules states can stop Electoral College voters from going rogue https://t.co/ymY3Q7duOn 25 seconds ago

Tweetbunnny

Alex RT @wsvn: #BREAKING: Supreme Court rules states can require presidential electors to back popular vote winner. (via @AP26 seconds ago


Related videos from verified sources

News conference: US Supreme Court says Colorado, other states can remove 'faithless electors' [Video]

News conference: US Supreme Court says Colorado, other states can remove 'faithless electors'

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled unanimously Monday that Colorado is allowed to require its presidential electors to vote for the winner of the state’s popular vote in a presidential election and may..

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 24:27Published
Supreme Court Rules Employers Can't Fire Workers For Being Gay, Transgender [Video]

Supreme Court Rules Employers Can't Fire Workers For Being Gay, Transgender

The court decided by a 6-3 vote that a key provision of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 known as Title VII that bars job discrimination because of sex, among other reasons, encompasses bias against LGBT..

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 02:08Published
June 8th: Here is a look at some major events that took place on this day in history| Oneindia News [Video]

June 8th: Here is a look at some major events that took place on this day in history| Oneindia News

We track some major events in history on this day. Watch the video to find out more. On this day in 1936, the Indian State Broadcasting Service renamed the national public broadcasting radio station..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:41Published