Supreme Court Rules States Can Punish Electoral College Voters The Supreme Court granted states the right to punish electors who do not fulfill pledges to vote for a state's popular vote winner in presidential elections.

Justice Elena Kagan, via written decision The decision comes as the presidential election draws near and the electoral college will be front and center once again.

The Supreme Court previously upheld $1,000 fines for three faithless electors in Washington state following the last election.

Prior to 2016, no electors had ever been penalized or removed due to their vote.