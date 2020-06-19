Tom Hanks eager to resume filming Elvis Presley biopic in Australia

Tom Hanks eager to resume filming Elvis Presley biopic in Australia The Hollywood star and his wife Rita Wilson fell ill with Covid-19 whilst he was shooting the currently untitled film by Baz Luhrmann Down Under in March.

And now he and the 'Runaway Bride' star have made a full recovery, he is eager to get back on set.

However, whilst the 'Castaway' actor is scheduled to film in Queensland in October, he insisted it's all up in the air amid the pandemic.

Hanks is quoted by the Sydney Morning Herald as saying: Hanks is quoted by the Sydney Morning Herald as saying: One of the major issues is that Australian officials have stated that they are keeping their boarders closed until the end of the year.