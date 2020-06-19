Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tom Hanks eager to resume filming Elvis Presley biopic in Australia
Video Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment - Duration: 01:09s - Published
Tom Hanks eager to resume filming Elvis Presley biopic in Australia

Tom Hanks eager to resume filming Elvis Presley biopic in Australia

Tom Hanks eager to resume filming Elvis Presley biopic in Australia The Hollywood star and his wife Rita Wilson fell ill with Covid-19 whilst he was shooting the currently untitled film by Baz Luhrmann Down Under in March.

And now he and the 'Runaway Bride' star have made a full recovery, he is eager to get back on set.

However, whilst the 'Castaway' actor is scheduled to film in Queensland in October, he insisted it's all up in the air amid the pandemic.

Hanks is quoted by the Sydney Morning Herald as saying: Hanks is quoted by the Sydney Morning Herald as saying: One of the major issues is that Australian officials have stated that they are keeping their boarders closed until the end of the year.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Tweets about this

MSNSouthAfrica

MSN South Africa Tom Hanks eager to resume filming Elvis Presley biopic in Australia https://t.co/00mXcrc4ZY 6 hours ago

My_JPA

MyJPA Tom Hanks eager to resume filming Elvis Presley biopic in Australia https://t.co/tbbZiM54d9 https://t.co/IndzUAxvE6 9 hours ago

notsignedtv

NotSigned.TV Tom Hanks eager to resume filming Elvis Presley biopic in Australia https://t.co/qdYUQyZW05 10 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Mission Impossible & more films getting special treatment from governments [Video]

Mission Impossible & more films getting special treatment from governments

Governments like the UK and New Zealand are allowing film crews in while denying everyone else entry.

Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO     Duration: 01:31Published
Tom Hanks is keen to resume filming Elvis Presley biopic [Video]

Tom Hanks is keen to resume filming Elvis Presley biopic

Tom Hanks is eager to resume filming his upcoming Elvis Presley biopic in Australia - but has admitted it's up in the air as to whether they can fly Down Under as planned later this year amid the..

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:09Published
Baz Luhrmann in talks to start shooting Elvis biopic after Tom Hanks' Covid-19 battle [Video]

Baz Luhrmann in talks to start shooting Elvis biopic after Tom Hanks' Covid-19 battle

Baz Lurhmann is in talks to get back to shooting his Elvis biopic, after Tom Hanks’ Covid 19 battle and the pandemic brought the production to a standstill.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:45Published