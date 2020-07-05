Trump July 4th Celebration Goes Viral
A clip of a performance at President Donald Trump’s July 4th celebration has gone viral.
Neil Young objects to Donald Trump using his songsNeil Young has stated he is 'not OK' with Donald Trump using his songs at his Fourth of July weekend event.
Trump vows to 'defend' America's history in July 4th celebrationsTrump vows to 'defend' America's history in July 4th celebrations
President Trumps addresses July 4 crowdPresident Trump addressed a crowd on July 4, attacking the left and his critics.