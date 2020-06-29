Global  

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry plan Archewell films
Video Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment - Duration: 01:02s - Published
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry plan Archewell films

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry plan Archewell films

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry plan Archewell films Meghan and Harry have applied to trademark Archewell for "television shows and motion picture films".

The royal couple have submitted documents to the Intellectual Property Office in London offering a wide range of potential ventures under the umbrella of the name of their planned charitable foundation.

According to the Daily Mail newspaper, they have also listed "digital entertainment content", "providing a website featuring information in the field of physical fitness" and a site"'featuring information in the field of nutrition, general health and mental health" in their submission.

A source said:

