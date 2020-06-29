Meghan Markle and Prince Harry plan Archewell films

The royal couple have submitted documents to the Intellectual Property Office in London offering a wide range of potential ventures under the umbrella of the name of their planned charitable foundation.

According to the Daily Mail newspaper, they have also listed "digital entertainment content", "providing a website featuring information in the field of physical fitness" and a site"'featuring information in the field of nutrition, general health and mental health" in their submission.

