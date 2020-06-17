Sam Heughan is fan favourite for James Bond

Sam Heughan is fan favourite for James Bond The actor - who previously auditioned to play the suave spy in 2006 but lost out to Daniel Craig - has topped a poll of almost 80,000 fans around the world, with 30% of voters backing him to take over as 007.

Tim Glanfield, Editorial Director of RadioTimes.com, said: 'Legend' actor Tom Hardy came a distant second on the list with 14% of the vote, while 'Man From U.N.C.L.E.'

Star Henry Cavill was third with 11%.

The survey saw Idris Elba take fourth place with 10% of the vote, with Tom Hiddleston rounding out the top five with five percent.

While Gillian Anderson beat out Keeley Hawes as the top female choice.