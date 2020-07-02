|
|
|
|
S&P 500 Movers: D, FCX
|
Video Credit: Market News Video - Duration: 01:26s - Published
S&P 500 Movers: D, FCX
In early trading on Monday, shares of Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 6.8%.
Year to date, Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold has lost about 6.4% of its value.
In early trading on Monday, shares of Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 6.8%.
Year to date, Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold has lost about 6.4% of its value.
And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Dominion Energy, trading down 5.2%.
Dominion Energy is lower by about 5.4% looking at the year to date performance.
Two other components making moves today are DXC Technology, trading down 1.8%, and Xilinx, trading up 6.3% on the day.
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
People Movers provides updates about the business professionals making waves in real estate and...
HousingWire - Published
|
What's moving these stocks in the pre-market today?
RTTNews - Published
|
SeekingAlpha - Published
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources
|
Dow Movers: WMT, WBA
In early trading on Monday, shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 4.2%. Year to date, Walgreens Boots..
Credit: Market News Video Duration: 01:03Published
|
Nasdaq 100 Movers: CTXS, TSLA
In early trading on Monday, shares of Tesla topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 8.1%. Year to date, Tesla registers a 212.2% gain.
Credit: Market News Video Duration: 01:05Published
|
Nasdaq 100 Movers: FB, TSLA
In early trading on Thursday, shares of Tesla topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 7.8%. Year to date, Tesla registers a 188.6% gain.
Credit: Market News Video Duration: 01:06Published
|