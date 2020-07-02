Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

S&P 500 Movers: D, FCX
Video Credit: Market News Video - Duration: 01:26s - Published
S&P 500 Movers: D, FCX

S&P 500 Movers: D, FCX

In early trading on Monday, shares of Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 6.8%.

Year to date, Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold has lost about 6.4% of its value.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

In early trading on Monday, shares of Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 6.8%.

Year to date, Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold has lost about 6.4% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Dominion Energy, trading down 5.2%.

Dominion Energy is lower by about 5.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are DXC Technology, trading down 1.8%, and Xilinx, trading up 6.3% on the day.




You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

People movers: realtor.com, Total Expert, Union Home Mortgage and Interfirst Mortgage

People Movers provides updates about the business professionals making waves in real estate and...
HousingWire - Published

Pre-Market Movers In Healthcare Sector - OBSV, MGTA, ELGX...

What's moving these stocks in the pre-market today?
RTTNews - Published

PSXP, KNDI, GNUS and SOLO among midday movers


SeekingAlpha - Published


Tweets about this

Traveller_Makk

Traveller RT @sailorsmoon: Had Jaspal Bhatti been alive, present day comedians should've started their day by washing his feet and drinking that wate… 4 minutes ago

BulldudeC

BullDude.com #Nio the best mid day (+ 23%). #Cannabis company #Tilray follows (+ 14%) https://t.co/mF3dBgwKKm $NIO $TLRY $APHA… https://t.co/6KporGrgXk 5 minutes ago

WomanInformed

Emma's had enough @twendi66 I converted, in my heart, from generic protestant (no church affiliation) to Catholic to marry my husband… https://t.co/vEwd2JGYIj 7 minutes ago

MikeLEF

Mike F @thedailybeast He’s even losing old white men? May be time to make a reservation with the movers. 7 minutes ago

patdag1223

Pat RT @CheriseGuilfoil: I may not be on as much today, I'm moving into a new apartment, so between dealing with movers, tossing on a bikini an… 10 minutes ago

UnitsGreenville

Units Greenville With UNITS you'll have the freedom to move and store on your own schedule, and you'll avoid the extra costs and hea… https://t.co/vYzEEDenSZ 12 minutes ago

UnitsCharlesto1

Units Charleston With UNITS Charleston you'll have the freedom to move and store on your own schedule, and you'll avoid the extra co… https://t.co/VjuiuIcQ5Y 12 minutes ago

sailorsmoon

Sailor Had Jaspal Bhatti been alive, present day comedians should've started their day by washing his feet and drinking th… https://t.co/JPVXF3yOT8 12 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Dow Movers: WMT, WBA [Video]

Dow Movers: WMT, WBA

In early trading on Monday, shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 4.2%. Year to date, Walgreens Boots..

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 01:03Published
Nasdaq 100 Movers: CTXS, TSLA [Video]

Nasdaq 100 Movers: CTXS, TSLA

In early trading on Monday, shares of Tesla topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 8.1%. Year to date, Tesla registers a 212.2% gain.

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 01:05Published
Nasdaq 100 Movers: FB, TSLA [Video]

Nasdaq 100 Movers: FB, TSLA

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Tesla topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 7.8%. Year to date, Tesla registers a 188.6% gain.

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 01:06Published