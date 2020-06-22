Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Monday 7/6 Insider Buying Report: AMZN, OHI
Video Credit: Market News Video - Duration: 00:52s - Published
Monday 7/6 Insider Buying Report: AMZN, OHI

Monday 7/6 Insider Buying Report: AMZN, OHI

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money.

So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money.

So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Wednesday, Amazon.

Om's Director, Indra K.

Nooyi, made a $75,784 buy of AMZN, purchasing 27 shares at a cost of $2806.80 each.

So far Nooyi is in the green, up about 6.5% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $2988.67.

Amazon.

Om is trading up about 3% on the day Monday.

Before this latest buy, Nooyi bought AMZN on 4 other occasions during the past year, for a total cost of $755,719 at an average of $2026.06 per share.

And also on Wednesday, Director Burke W.

Whitman bought $14,930 worth of Omega Healthcare Investors, buying 500 shares at a cost of $29.86 each.

Before this latest buy, Whitman made one other purchase in the past twelve months, buying $25,384 shares for a cost of $31.73 a piece.

Omega Healthcare Investors, is trading up about 1.1% on the day Monday.

Whitman was up about 2.4% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with OHI trading as high as $30.59 at last check today.




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Monday 7/6 Insider Buying Report: NOVA, FLXS [Video]

Monday 7/6 Insider Buying Report: NOVA, FLXS

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 00:53Published
Monday 6/29 Insider Buying Report: BSIG, EPZM [Video]

Monday 6/29 Insider Buying Report: BSIG, EPZM

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 00:57Published
Monday 6/22 Insider Buying Report: CATM, ARVN [Video]

Monday 6/22 Insider Buying Report: CATM, ARVN

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 00:57Published