Monday 7/6 Insider Buying Report: AMZN, OHI Video Credit: Market News Video - Duration: 00:52s - Published 3 minutes ago Monday 7/6 Insider Buying Report: AMZN, OHI As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys. On Wednesday, Amazon. Om's Director, Indra K. Nooyi, made a $75,784 buy of AMZN, purchasing 27 shares at a cost of $2806.80 each. So far Nooyi is in the green, up about 6.5% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $2988.67. Amazon. Om is trading up about 3% on the day Monday. Before this latest buy, Nooyi bought AMZN on 4 other occasions during the past year, for a total cost of $755,719 at an average of $2026.06 per share. And also on Wednesday, Director Burke W. Whitman bought $14,930 worth of Omega Healthcare Investors, buying 500 shares at a cost of $29.86 each. Before this latest buy, Whitman made one other purchase in the past twelve months, buying $25,384 shares for a cost of $31.73 a piece. Omega Healthcare Investors, is trading up about 1.1% on the day Monday. Whitman was up about 2.4% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with OHI trading as high as $30.59 at last check today.





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Monday 7/6 Insider Buying Report: NOVA, FLXS



As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys. Credit: Market News Video Duration: 00:53 Published 3 minutes ago Monday 6/29 Insider Buying Report: BSIG, EPZM



As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys. Credit: Market News Video Duration: 00:57 Published 1 week ago Monday 6/22 Insider Buying Report: CATM, ARVN



As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys. Credit: Market News Video Duration: 00:57 Published 2 weeks ago